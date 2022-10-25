ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRLD News Radio

Only 29% of Republicans believe the US has an obligation to help Ukraine

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PuOfh_0im7TPvv00
War in Eastern Ukraine with a flag planted. Photo credit Getty Images

Not everyone feels the same about the ongoing war in Ukraine and whether or not the U.S. should continue to support the country as it fights back against the Russian invasion.

According to a poll from Morning Consult released on Monday, Republican respondents don't feel an obligation to help Ukraine, with only 29% saying they think the country has a responsibility to assist Kyiv.

For those registered as Democrats, 56% said assisting Ukraine was a U.S. responsibility as the war wages, along with 38% of independents. In total, 42% of respondents felt the U.S. is obligated to help Ukraine as Russia continues its onslaught against the nation.

The survey also asked respondents their thoughts on the possibility of relocating Ukrainian citizens to the U.S., to which 63% said they support the move. Broken down by political party, 78% of registered Democrats supported it, 61% of independents, and 49% of Republicans.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its ninth month and does not appear to be coming to an end any time soon. Yet, while cracks have started to emerge, support for Ukraine remains relatively strong.

The federal government has provided billions in aid to Ukraine this year, and some, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), have shared that they won't provide a "blank check" to Kyiv if the control of Congress flips after November's election.

If control of Congress were to flip, many have shared their worry over how much support Ukraine would receive. Among those worried is President Joe Biden, who shared his fears last week.

"I am worried about it because they said they would cut it," Biden said.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23 among 2,200 respondents. There is a margin of error of plus or minus two points.

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
nationalinterest.org

Has Russia’s War in Ukraine Killed the CSTO?

Much to Moscow’s disappointment, the prospects of the CSTO acting as a counterweight to NATO are incredibly small. Vladimir Putin believes that Russia’s great power status hinges on its ability to act as a regional hegemon over the post-Soviet states of Eurasia. Russia’s main strength in the region is as a security guarantor. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) underpins this role and allows Moscow to maintain its regional influence by providing its members with assurances against various threats. Moreover, Moscow aspires for the alliance to act as a Russian-led equivalent of NATO.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Daily Beast

Putin’s Last Hope to Win in Ukraine Is a GOP Victory in November

Vladimir Putin is fighting a two-front war. Sure, he’s losing badly in Eastern Ukraine, but things are looking up for the Russian dictator in the West—at least on the political front that runs through every ballot box in America. Although the resilience, courage, and skill of the Ukrainian...
AFP

'Jealous lover': Fury at Putin near Ukraine front

The cracked kitchen clock still showed the moment the first Russian missile vaporised the courtyard of a Soviet-era high-rise facing Ukraine's southern front. The supporting wall of Tishevska's apartment tower had cracked and the facade of a smaller building on the opposite side of the courtyard had partially collapsed.
AFP

Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy