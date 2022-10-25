Only 29% of Republicans believe the US has an obligation to help Ukraine

War in Eastern Ukraine with a flag planted. Photo credit Getty Images

Not everyone feels the same about the ongoing war in Ukraine and whether or not the U.S. should continue to support the country as it fights back against the Russian invasion.

According to a poll from Morning Consult released on Monday, Republican respondents don't feel an obligation to help Ukraine, with only 29% saying they think the country has a responsibility to assist Kyiv.

For those registered as Democrats, 56% said assisting Ukraine was a U.S. responsibility as the war wages, along with 38% of independents. In total, 42% of respondents felt the U.S. is obligated to help Ukraine as Russia continues its onslaught against the nation.

The survey also asked respondents their thoughts on the possibility of relocating Ukrainian citizens to the U.S., to which 63% said they support the move. Broken down by political party, 78% of registered Democrats supported it, 61% of independents, and 49% of Republicans.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is in its ninth month and does not appear to be coming to an end any time soon. Yet, while cracks have started to emerge, support for Ukraine remains relatively strong.

The federal government has provided billions in aid to Ukraine this year, and some, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), have shared that they won't provide a "blank check" to Kyiv if the control of Congress flips after November's election.

If control of Congress were to flip, many have shared their worry over how much support Ukraine would receive. Among those worried is President Joe Biden, who shared his fears last week.

"I am worried about it because they said they would cut it," Biden said.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23 among 2,200 respondents. There is a margin of error of plus or minus two points.