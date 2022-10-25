Disk encryption is absolute magic to most non-mathematicians. And like any complex technology, it leads to uncomfortable questions. Does encrypting a disk make it less likely that data can be recovered with utilities after a crash? Does encrypting the disk make it more likely to have errors and failures? Does encrypting the disk make it harder to transfer to a bigger boot disk? Just what are the pros and cons for the average PC user in a home or small business without a full-time IT department?

2 DAYS AGO