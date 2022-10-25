Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
How to share a Google Calendar for easy collaboration
So many people depend on a calendar to keep their lives organized and moving forward. You might use a calendar for work, personal projects, schedules, family events, or just about anything that requires you to stay on top of events and deadlines. And sometimes, those calendars need to be shared.
ZDNet
Microsoft Authenticator gains feature to thwart spam attacks on MFA
Microsoft has rolled out 'number matching' in push notifications for its multi-factor authentication (MFA) app Microsoft Authenticator. The new advanced feature is generally available in Microsoft Authenticator and should help counter attacks on MFA that rely on push notification spam. Researchers earlier this year spotted so-called 'MFA fatigue attacks' on...
ZDNet
Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro: How to use the iPhone's latest software trick
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have plenty of shiny new features, but the most noticeable is Apple lowering the "notch" cutout on the display, surrounding it with the screen, and giving it the name of Dynamic Island. top picks. The 10 best smartphones right now. It's...
ZDNet
Meta confirms the next consumer Quest VR headset is coming in 2023
Meta on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to launch the next consumer version of the Quest virtual reality headset in 2023. The social media giant acknowledged the planned launch in a press release delivering its third quarter financial results. Reality Labs hardware costs are expected to grow in the coming...
ZDNet
Noise-canceling earbuds deal: The Philips Fidelio T1 are 47% off right now
Looking for a pair of earbuds that brings out the best of your music? You'll want the Philips Fidelio T1 wireless noise canceling earbuds that offers premium sound that you're looking for. The best news is that while they're usually listed at $299, right now, they're on sale for only $157.
ZDNet
Winkeo-C FIDO2, hands on: A reliable and affordable USB-C security key
Many devices now use biometrics to let you log in without the inconvenience of remembering and typing a password: it's more secure, but it usually adds a little to the price of the device. If you use any devices that don't have Windows Hello, Face ID or a fingerprint sensor then you must have a password on your account anyway.
ZDNet
Windows 11 gets MacOS-like instant smartphone hotspot access
Windows 11 now lets users connect to their smartphone's hotspot without needing to touch the phone's settings. The new feature comes via the Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) app for connecting Windows 11 PCs with smartphones. It should come in handy when you're traveling and need to quickly access your smartphone's internet connection.
ZDNet
How to automatically keep your Windows applications updated
Trying to keep all the applications on your Windows PC updated is a chore. Typically, you have to open and check each app one at a time to see if an important or critical update is waiting to be installed. Well, instead of checking each program manually, there's an easier...
ZDNet
These cybersecurity vulnerabilities are most popular with hackers right now - have you patched them?
One of the most popular security vulnerabilities among cyber criminals during the past few months is a software flaw in Microsoft Office that's over five years old – and it continues to be exploited because, despite a longstanding available security update, many businesses still haven't applied it. According to...
ZDNet
Low-code and no-code are making developers' job better in two ways
Low-code and no-code development is often seen as the realm of citizen developers, but the segment of the enterprise where low-code and no-code has gained significant traction is among professional developers themselves. And, importantly, it's making their jobs better in two ways: providing tools for faster software development and deployment, as well as elevating their roles in enterprises to that of teachers and facilitators for potential citizen developers.
ZDNet
Google's new service helps Web3 developers build for blockchain-based platforms
Google Cloud on Thursday unveiled Blockchain Node Engine – a fully managed service for Web3 developers that wants to build and manage products for blockchain-based platforms. Cryptocurrency giant Ethereum will be the first platform supported by the new service. "Blockchain is changing the way the world stores and moves...
ZDNet
Does disk encryption slow down your PC?
Disk encryption is absolute magic to most non-mathematicians. And like any complex technology, it leads to uncomfortable questions. Does encrypting a disk make it less likely that data can be recovered with utilities after a crash? Does encrypting the disk make it more likely to have errors and failures? Does encrypting the disk make it harder to transfer to a bigger boot disk? Just what are the pros and cons for the average PC user in a home or small business without a full-time IT department?
ZDNet
Apple MagSafe Duo wireless charger: Is it still a good buy in 2022?
Quite a few people have been asking me about Apple's MagSafe Duo wireless charger, a combination charger that features a MagSafe charging pad for the iPhone, and a separate charging pad for the Apple Watch. Interest in this accessory surprises me because this isn't a particularly new bit of kit....
ZDNet
COROS POD 2 first look review: Watch accessory to improve running data accuracy
Other sports watch and smartwatch makers have launched new watches with support for multi-GNSS dual-frequency satellite networks in order to improve your outdoor workout tracking. COROS was the first in the world to launch a GPS sports watch with dual-frequency support in the Vertix 2 in 2021. It turns out that COROS didn't settle on that achievement and kept working to find ways to improve accuracy for runners.
ZDNet
Mary Jo Foley looks back on a momentous 16 years of covering Microsoft for ZDNET
When Mary Jo Foley started writing for ZDNET in 2006, Bill Gates was still the CEO of Microsoft, Windows and Office software were the nexus of the company, and Microsoft was the fourth largest business in the world by market cap – chasing giants like Exxon, General Electric, and Walmart.
ZDNet
Microsoft: Raspberry Robin USB worm hits nearly 1,000 organizations in the past month
Microsoft is warning that the relatively new Raspberry Robin USB drive worm has triggered payload alerts on nearly 3,000 devices in almost 1,000 organizations in the past 30 days. Raspberry Robin malware has previously been seen installed with FakeUpdates malware, which has been linked to the Russian cyber-crime group EvilCorp....
ZDNet
Next Windows 10/11 Patch Tuesday fixes Microsoft's botched vulnerable driver blocklist
Microsoft has released a new non-security preview of November's Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 and Windows 11 22H2. It brings improvements to the taskbar, Microsoft Account, and Task Manager, as well as a fix for a serious Microsoft blunder that left a hole in the Windows 10 vulnerable driver blocklist.
ZDNet
AI's true goal may no longer be intelligence
The British mathematician Alan Turing wrote in 1950, "I propose to consider the question, 'Can machines think?'" His inquiry framed the discussion for decades of artificial intelligence research. For a couple of generations of scientists contemplating AI, the question of whether "true" or "human" intelligence could be achieved was always...
Comments / 0