Brace yourself, the holidays are upon us again. For many, that means wincing at the bundle of cash you're about to drop. Buying secondhand, either for yourself or others, is a great alternative. Not only does it save a bunch of money, it reduces waste and keeps products out of landfills. Now there's a browser plugin from secondhand shopping retailer Beni that turns any product search into a digital thrift store outing.

2 DAYS AGO