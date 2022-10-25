ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Noise-canceling earbuds deal: The Philips Fidelio T1 are 47% off right now

Looking for a pair of earbuds that brings out the best of your music? You'll want the Philips Fidelio T1 wireless noise canceling earbuds that offers premium sound that you're looking for. The best news is that while they're usually listed at $299, right now, they're on sale for only $157.
ZDNet

COROS POD 2 first look review: Watch accessory to improve running data accuracy

Other sports watch and smartwatch makers have launched new watches with support for multi-GNSS dual-frequency satellite networks in order to improve your outdoor workout tracking. COROS was the first in the world to launch a GPS sports watch with dual-frequency support in the Vertix 2 in 2021. It turns out that COROS didn't settle on that achievement and kept working to find ways to improve accuracy for runners.
ZDNet

Samsung's profit drop in third quarter from weakening demand for memory chips

Samsung saw its operating profit for the third quarter drop significantly from a year ago from the rapid decline in demand for memory chips. The South Korean tech giant said on Thursday that it recorded 76.78 trillion won in revenue and 10.85 trillion won in revenue. While revenue increased by 3.9% compared to a year ago operating profit dropped by 31.4%.
ZDNet

Could Apple release a 16-inch iPad in 2023?

Apple's current largest tablet is the 12.9 inch iPad Pro, but a 16-inch model would match Apple's biggest MacBook, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. Citing a source familiar with the plans, The Information reports that a 16-inch iPad would blur the line between the iPad and MacBook. Apple could release the 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023, although the report also notes that Apple might change its plans and not proceed with the super-sized model.
ZDNet

Apple MagSafe Duo wireless charger: Is it still a good buy in 2022?

Quite a few people have been asking me about Apple's MagSafe Duo wireless charger, a combination charger that features a MagSafe charging pad for the iPhone, and a separate charging pad for the Apple Watch. Interest in this accessory surprises me because this isn't a particularly new bit of kit....
ZDNet

Samsung heir Jay Y Lee appointed as executive chairman of tech giant

Samsung said on Thursday that its board has approved the appointment of Jay Y Lee, the de facto leader of the Samsung business group, as executive chairman of Samsung Electronics. According to Samsung, the board cited the current uncertain global business environment and the "pressing need for stronger accountability and...
ZDNet

How to dramatically improve your Pixel 7's sound for better music quality

I love music. In fact, it's a rare occasion that I'm not listening to something as I work, exercise, and just generally always have some form of music playing. The thing is, phones never really have the best sound. It doesn't matter how much a company brags about its onboard sound processors and speakers, phones all sound like phones.
ZDNet

Meta confirms the next consumer Quest VR headset is coming in 2023

Meta on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to launch the next consumer version of the Quest virtual reality headset in 2023. The social media giant acknowledged the planned launch in a press release delivering its third quarter financial results. Reality Labs hardware costs are expected to grow in the coming...
ZDNet

How to save money on clothes with this Chrome shopping extension

Brace yourself, the holidays are upon us again. For many, that means wincing at the bundle of cash you're about to drop. Buying secondhand, either for yourself or others, is a great alternative. Not only does it save a bunch of money, it reduces waste and keeps products out of landfills. Now there's a browser plugin from secondhand shopping retailer Beni that turns any product search into a digital thrift store outing.
ZDNet

Winkeo-C FIDO2, hands on: A reliable and affordable USB-C security key

Many devices now use biometrics to let you log in without the inconvenience of remembering and typing a password: it's more secure, but it usually adds a little to the price of the device. If you use any devices that don't have Windows Hello, Face ID or a fingerprint sensor then you must have a password on your account anyway.
ZDNet

Are free VPNs safe? Why a free VPN isn't the best bet for securing your iPhone

Free VPNs are a double-edged sword. You're saving money, but you're sacrificing performance. And often many free VPNs are impractical to use at best and unsafe in the worst-case scenarios. You should be wary of any free VPN service where it's not obvious how the company is making money. Running...
ZDNet

Windows 11 gets MacOS-like instant smartphone hotspot access

Windows 11 now lets users connect to their smartphone's hotspot without needing to touch the phone's settings. The new feature comes via the Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) app for connecting Windows 11 PCs with smartphones. It should come in handy when you're traveling and need to quickly access your smartphone's internet connection.
ZDNet

How to automatically keep your Windows applications updated

Trying to keep all the applications on your Windows PC updated is a chore. Typically, you have to open and check each app one at a time to see if an important or critical update is waiting to be installed. Well, instead of checking each program manually, there's an easier...
ZDNet

How to clean your Apple Watch in 5 steps

Remember that grime you'd get stuck under your Casio calculator watch back in the day from never taking it off?. You'd think we'd be safe from that with an Apple Watch, since we constantly have to remove it to charge it, but you'd be mistaken. All that dirt, dust, dead...
ZDNet

Turbo-boost your PC with this high-performance M.2 NVMe solid-state drive

One of the best upgrades you can carry out is to swap out the storage drive for a faster drive (the other being to add more RAM, at least until you hit around 24GB or 32GB, after which the return on your investment diminishes dramatically, unless you have very specific workloads).
ZDNet

Microsoft: Raspberry Robin USB worm hits nearly 1,000 organizations in the past month

Microsoft is warning that the relatively new Raspberry Robin USB drive worm has triggered payload alerts on nearly 3,000 devices in almost 1,000 organizations in the past 30 days. Raspberry Robin malware has previously been seen installed with FakeUpdates malware, which has been linked to the Russian cyber-crime group EvilCorp....

