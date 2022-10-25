Medical Report: How to get more treats than tricks this Halloween
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — We all know that Halloween is Oct. 31, but trick-or-treating can occur almost any day, and not always in the traditional door to door format.
A couple of important health and safety tips:
If your ghosts and goblins will be getting treats indoors with a large number of people, limit exposure. Also, and consider masks — the kind not made for Halloween. COVID-19 is still a public health threat .
If trick-or-treating is outdoors, wear reflective clothing.
And parents should check all candy before the kids consume it.
KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.
Comments / 0