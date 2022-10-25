Medical Report: How to get more treats than tricks this Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — We all know that Halloween is Oct. 31, but trick-or-treating can occur almost any day, and not always in the traditional door to door format.

A couple of important health and safety tips:

If your ghosts and goblins will be getting treats indoors with a large number of people, limit exposure. Also, and consider masks — the kind not made for Halloween. COVID-19 is still a public health threat .

If trick-or-treating is outdoors, wear reflective clothing.

And parents should check all candy before the kids consume it.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.