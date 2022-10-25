Penny Mordaunt named in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet day after pulling out of leadership race

Penny Mordaunt has been re-appointed to her role as leader of the House of Commons on the day that Rishi Sunak named his first cabinet.

Downing Street confirmed the decision one day after Ms Mordaunt pulled out of the Tory leadership race, allowing Mr Sunak to be named the prime minister without a contest.

She pledged her “full support” to the new party leader after confirming she would not challenge.

Another of Mr Sunak’s noticeable decisions was to re-instate Suella Braverman as home secretary, after she resigned from the role last week.

