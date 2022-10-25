ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt named in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet day after pulling out of leadership race

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzR4p_0im7Spa400

Penny Mordaunt has been re-appointed to her role as leader of the House of Commons on the day that Rishi Sunak named his first cabinet.

Downing Street confirmed the decision one day after Ms Mordaunt pulled out of the Tory leadership race, allowing Mr Sunak to be named the prime minister without a contest.

She pledged her “full support” to the new party leader after confirming she would not challenge.

Another of Mr Sunak’s noticeable decisions was to re-instate Suella Braverman as home secretary, after she resigned from the role last week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg

So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
People

Who Will Be the Next U.K. Prime Minister? Here's What's Happening Following Liz Truss' Resignation

Several names are already being floated as potential successors to 45-day British Prime Minister Liz Truss The downfall of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this year sent United Kingdom politics into chaos, worsened when his successor, Prime Minister Liz Truss, announced her resignation Thursday — only 45 days into her tenure. Despite acting as premier during the historic transition between Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III, Truss' bigger legacy will be tarnishing her reputation as quickly as she built it, tanking the value of the British...
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’

Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.However prominent Tory donors...
Daily Mail

Senior Tories tell Joe Biden to 'sort out his own problems at home' before wading into British politics after US President slammed Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans

Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labelled the Prime Ministers mini-budget measures as a 'mistake'. Mr Biden made the comments while visiting an ice-cream parlour, when he was asked by journalists what his view on Liz Truss's recent u-turn over abolishing the plan to freeze corporation tax.
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak re-appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor

Jeremy Hunt remains as chancellor in Rishi Sunak’s first cabinet appointment, in a move certain to reassure the financial markets.The retention of the man who has warned of “eye-watering” cuts to be made in a de-facto budget earmarked for next Monday puts the new government on course for fresh austerity.The announcement came as Dominic Raab was pictured walking up Downing Street, ahead of a return to a top cabinet job – as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.Earlier, in a ruthless clearout, Mr Sunak dismissed nine cabinet ministers – and a further two ministers attending cabinet – most of...
The Independent

Inquiry demanded over Suella Braverman’s return as Home Secretary after breach

Rishi Sunak is facing calls for an official inquiry into Suella Braverman after he reappointed the Home Secretary six days after she was sacked for a security breach.Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats raised “national security” concerns and demanded a Cabinet Office investigation on Wednesday after the new Prime Minister brought her back.Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the most senior civil servant, is “livid” over her swift return and “very concerned” about the breach, a source told the Times.At noon Rishi Sunak promised “integrity, professionalism & accountability”At 5pm he made Suella Braverman Home Secretary, 1wk after she resigned for Ministerial Code...
AFP

Who could become UK's new PM?

Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak -  Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
Daily Mail

Russia says there is 'no hope' of improving ties with Britain under Rishi Sunak as Macron and Zelensky are among first world leaders to congratulate the new PM

Russia has already blasted any hope of improving ties with Britain following Liz Truss's departure, saying there is 'no hope' of an ease in tensions under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the appointment of the former chancellor will do little to repair the damaged diplomatic relationship...
Daily Mail

'Liz Truss's resignation was inevitable the moment she walked into Downing Street': Nicola Sturgeon sticks the boot in as she warns, 'the democratic keys for independence are growing with literally every hour that passes'

Nicola Sturgeon has stuck the boot into Liz Truss after she announced her resignation this afternoon, making her the shortest serving Prime Minister in history. The First Minister of Scotland said a general election was a 'democratic imperative' and took aim at the turnover of Prime Ministers during her time in office.
The Independent

Liz Truss becomes shortest-serving PM as King formally accepts her resignation

Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history after the King accepted her resignation so new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak can take power.The King was “graciously pleased to accept” her resignation after just 49 days in office when they met on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace said.She was driven to the palace after using her farewell speech to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended the tax-cutting agenda that sparked economic chaos and led to her downfall.Mr Sunak, 42, arrived at the palace to be appointed prime minister. He will be the UK’s first Hindu PM, the...
The Independent

Suella Braverman ‘runs away’ from parliament as minister confirms she will not be investigated OLD

Suella Braverman will not be investigated over alleged security breaches and violations of the ministerial code.A minister told parliament that even if Rishi Sunak appoints a new independent adviser, it would “not be proper” for them to probe “events in the last administration”.The newly reappointed home secretary was accused of “running away” from an urgent question on her appointment, leaving the House of Commons chamber minutes before it began.There were shouts of “where is she?” from the opposition benches as Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin stood to answer questions on Wednesday afternoon.He told MPs that it was the new...
BBC

Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?

Rishi Sunak has appointed his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister. He has kept a number of ministers in the same posts they were in before - including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Here's our guide to the new...
Daily Mail

'It would simply not be the right thing to do': Boris Johnson says he did not stand in Tory leadership contest because of the need to 'unite' party even though he had the backing of 102 MPs and he could win the next election

Boris Johnson has sensationally quit the Tory leadership contest citing the need to 'unite' the party, despite claiming he reached the 'very high hurdle of 102 nominations' - as Rishi Sunak could be crowned Prime Minister tomorrow with rival Penny Mordaunt short of the 100 backers threshold. The former PM...
Amancay Tapia

The New British Prime Minister is a Privileged Multimillionaire Who Boasted of Having No Working Class Friends

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer now Prime Minister, once boasted of having all sorts of friends including aristocrats, upper class and working class friends. Well no. No working class friends, he said with his posh British accent typical of a boy who was educated in an extremely expensive only boys boarding school for the rich elites in Great Britain. The Britain of the social class system.Yep, still alive and doing well. The fee-paying school in 2022, cost $38,500 to $52,000 a year to attend.
Variety

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘enjoying well-deserved break’ after becoming shortest-serving PM

Staunch Liz Truss ally Therese Coffey has said her former boss is “enjoying a well-deserved break” after becoming the UK’s shortest-serving premier.The Cabinet minister said she had been in touch with her “good friend” Ms Truss and looked forward to her returning to the backbenches after a “short break” with her family.Dr Coffey, who was Ms Truss’s deputy prime minister and health secretary, and was reappointed to the Cabinet as Environment Secretary when Rishi Sunak took the reins in No 10, was asked how the ex-PM is faring following her departure just 49 days into the top job.She told Sky...
The Independent

The Independent

899K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy