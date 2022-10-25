Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen both released official statements regarding their divorce decision on Friday. Gisele took to Instagram to make her announcement:. With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love will all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.

