Dallas, TX

Cowboys trade for Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys are adding some beef to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Las Vegas Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to Dallas in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, the team announced on Tuesday. The Cowboys will also receive a 2024 seventh-round pick back in the deal.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network were the first to report the news.

Despite having one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, the Cowboys have had issues stopping the run. According to Pro Football Focus , the Cowboys are tied for the fifth-worst run defense in the league through seven weeks with a grade of 50.2.

Hankins, at 6-foot-3 and 340 pounds, should help.

In five games with the Raiders this season, Hankins has 10 tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defended.

The Giants selected Hankins in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Ohio State. He spent four seasons in New York before making a one-year pit stop in Indianapolis. He was in his fifth season with the Raiders.

In 117 career games (101 starts), Hankins has 366 tackles, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

