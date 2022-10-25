ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

12-Foot Python Missing For Over A Week Leaves Texas Neighborhood On Edge

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A snake has been on the loose in a Texas neighborhood for over a week — and residents are increasingly worried.

The 12-foot python was last seen a week ago at a townhome community on Briar Forest Drive in southwest Houston, according to KHOU . Homeowners were made aware of the lost python by community board members last week. "I was told they came out, they searched for the snake, were unsuccessful in finding the snake then put snake repellant on the 15 units that were closest to where it was spotted a few nights," resident Clayton Lee told the news outlet. These unsuccessful attempts at wrangling the snake have the community worried about what's to come.

"A lot of people are kind of upset about what’s possible. I was afraid for my 19-year-old kitty Dillon," Lee added.

The missing snake is a carpet python, said Nic Louie , owner of Houston Underground Animals. "This is definitely a pet snake someone either lost or released," Louie said. While carpet pythons are non-venomous and not aggressive, residents are urged to stay away from it and contact a professional if they come into contact with it (or any snake).

"You got to realize it's a pet, it’s used to people just putting food in front of it. So, if it's sitting there, someone’s pet runs in front, it's going to think it's food, but it’s not mean. It's just going to be hungry and think someone’s feeding it," Louie said.

