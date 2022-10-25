Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Police investigating burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office
Arizona’s Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for governor says her campaign office was broken into earlier this week. A spokesman for Katie Hobbs says Phoenix Police are investigating the burglary, in which a young man is shown on surveillance footage entering her midtown office in the middle of the night.
kjzz.org
Phoenix police arrest burglary suspect at Katie Hobbs' campaign office
A suspect has been identified and arrested after the headquarters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs was burglarized. Daniel Alexander Mota Dos Reis was arrested. A court form states a hammer and screwdrivers were found in his backpack, and he ran when encountered by police. Dos Reis was arrested on...
Arizona sheriff increasing security around ballot drop boxes after people with tactical gear show up in suburb
The sheriff in Maricopa County, Ariz., said Monday his office is heightening security around ballot drop boxes after armed individuals in tactical gear were spotted outside a voting site in the state. “The more folks there are that are creating problems, the more deputies that you’re going to see on...
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
fox10phoenix.com
Newly released security footage shows police encounter with Arizona candidate
FOX 10 obtained video of an incident involving a Republican Arizona candidate cited for public sexual indecency. Randy Kaufman is running for the Maricopa County Community College District's Governing Board. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara has the latest.
Arizona sheriff steps up security around ballot drop boxes
The boxes have become a hotbed for conspiracy theories alleging without evidence that people illegally collected and deposited ballots in them.
kjzz.org
Distemper outbreak to close Maricopa County animal shelter in Mesa
The Mesa location of the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control animal shelter is closing temporarily after several dogs tested positive for distemper. Shelter officials say multiple animals have tested positive or shown symptoms for distemper, a highly contagious virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs.
Arizona police seize 395,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop, suspect arrested
An Arizona police department found roughly 395,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Sunday.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thief caught on dashcam video in Sun City
Arizona’s Family asked Vince Kozar candidly about the real possibility Brittney Griner may never get to play in another WNBA game here again. Glendale police asks for public's help to find stolen French bulldog. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Detectives say the suspect fought the owner and then snatched...
12news.com
FBI offering $5,000 reward for missing Navajo woman
PHOENIX — The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward in the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay who has been missing from the Navajo Nation since June 2021. Begay was reported missing on June 15, after her truck was seen driving away from her home early in the morning, according to the FBI. Her truck, a 2005 silver or gray Ford F-150 is believed to have gone toward New Mexico.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is in custody after he was stopped by Department of Public Safety troopers on the U.S. 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night. DPS troopers say the driver was first spotted going east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near 44th Street. Then, he reportedly kept going the wrong way and jumped on the U.S. 60.
kjzz.org
Homelessness among older adult sat record levels, St. Vincent De Paul says
Homelessness among older adults and adults with disabilities has increased to record levels. In September, there were 898 older adults in Maricopa County who were homeless. That’s according to Julia Matthies, director of Ozanam Manor at St. Vincent De Paul. She’s in charge of transitional housing for older adults and adults with disabilities.
kjzz.org
Planned Parenthood will resume abortions at 3 AZ clinics
Planned Parenthood Arizona is resuming abortion services at its Glendale, Tempe and Flagstaff locations. But the future of abortion access in Arizona remains unclear. Since the U.S. Supreme Court this summer overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion providers in Arizona have faced legal uncertainty. Attorney General Mark Brnovich has been seeking to enforce a near-total ban on abortions dating back to the 1860s, but Planned Parenthood and others are challenging the ban in court.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped in Mesa was going 90 mph, had his headlights off, DPS says
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) — A wrong-way driver was reportedly going 90 miles per hour and had his headlights off on the U.S. 60 in Mesa before he was arrested on Tuesday night. The Department of Public Safety says just before 10 p.m., 33-year-old Justin Gene Lum was spotted by multiple witnesses going east on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 44th Street. He reportedly continued driving his Mazda sedan, with the headlights off, the wrong way onto the U.S. 60.
AZFamily
Dad arrested for DUI after reportedly passing out in Mesa school pickup line
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after reportedly passing out behind the wheel while in a Mesa elementary school pickup line. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, someone called Mesa police to report a parent was unconscious in a car in front of Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School. Police say that when officers arrived, they saw a man, later identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Lopez, trying to crawl into the passenger’s seat. Witnesses told officers that he had been in the driver’s seat before they arrived.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Police looking for suspect who stole French Bulldog from woman in violent incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a French Bulldog that was stolen weeks ago. According to a statement released on Oct. 25, the incident happened at a manufactured home park in the area of 63rd Avenue and Maryland, just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
AZFamily
Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ- (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is now in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they were able to locate the driver still heading the wrong way near Recker Road. Troopers stopped traffic in the area so they could perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
4 badly injured, including teenager, in a crash at a Phoenix intersection, fire department says
PHOENIX - Four people, including a teenager, were badly hurt in a two-car crash in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the fire department said. The crash between a sedan and truck happened at the intersection of 67th and Campbell avenues around 4 p.m., says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot by teen playing with gun at Mesa mall, police say
Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in Arizona and many across the country. Police say teen accidentally shoots, kills woman in Mesa. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |. Police say a woman is dead after a teen boy accidentally shot and killed her in the...
Comments / 0