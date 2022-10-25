Read full article on original website
Warren Samantha
4d ago
first of all why is race even being brought up in schools? there is absolutely no reason in this world to be bring up race in a school setting period. every kind of child deserves the same education regardless of their race social status and income. this needs to stop
Savoy preparing “neighborhood schools” resolution for Champaign’s school board
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — Parents have been voicing their concerns surrounding the potential changes coming next school year for the Champaign School District. Now, the Village of Savoy is preparing a resolution for the school board. John Brown, the village’s president, said in his 17 years on Savoy’s board, he’s never seen an issue generating […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Where are central Illinois students recovering fastest from COVID-19 learning loss?
MATTOON — Black and Hispanic students are learning more quickly in the Mattoon school district than in any other school district in east central Illinois. The Illinois State Board of Education published information on student growth Thursday alongside its 2022 Illinois Report Card. The state calculated growth for local schools and districts by measuring student achievement over the course of a year against peers starting at the same grade and assessment score.
Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates. It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county. Mike Williams, the […]
Champaign friends bake cake for Urbana first responders
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Champaign friends sent a cake to Urbana first responders on Friday. They spent three days backing and decorating this Halloween-themed cake. It made the perfect timing for First Responders Day on October 28.
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors
Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
25newsnow.com
Attorney General candidate DeVore joins local GOP to oppose SAFE-T-Act
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Area Republicans expressed their opposition Thursday night to the SAFE-T-Act, approved by the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The McLean County GOP hosted a forum at Bloomington’s Freedom Baptist Church featuring candidates including Attorney General hopeful Tom...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with molesting unconscious patient in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Wisconsin man is facing charges after Urbana police say he molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital. Patrick L. Hell, 32, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse. Hell is reportedly a traveling respiratory therapist who inappropriately touches a female patient who was...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Illinois Secretary of State candidates tout experience in bids to replace Jesse White
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois will soon have a new Secretary of State for the first time in nearly a quarter century. Longtime legislator Dan Brady of Bloomington says he bided his time until Jesse White retired to run for the office. Brady faces Alexi Giannoulias, a well-financed opponent who is seeking his second statewide office.
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
newschannel20.com
Planned Parenthood expands in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — One month ago, Planned Parenthood of Illinois opened its abortion clinic expansion at the Champaign Health Center in Champaign Illinois. The expansion opened on the same day Indiana announced its state ban on abortion law, which was going into effect. The expansion was a renovation...
Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
Champaign avenue closes for construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of Prospect Avenue between Haines and Hessel Boulevard will be closed on Monday for pavement patching. The construction will start on October 31. A northbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a southbound lane will be closed till November 4. Traffic will be reduced […]
Clinic to help those with utility bills
Citizens Utility Board wants to help educate and provide people with resources to lower costs, especially in the winter. The Department of Energy expects heating bills to rise 28% or $200 this winter.
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
25newsnow.com
Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
WAND TV
Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
