first of all why is race even being brought up in schools? there is absolutely no reason in this world to be bring up race in a school setting period. every kind of child deserves the same education regardless of their race social status and income. this needs to stop

Related
illinoisnewsroom.org

Where are central Illinois students recovering fastest from COVID-19 learning loss?

MATTOON — Black and Hispanic students are learning more quickly in the Mattoon school district than in any other school district in east central Illinois. The Illinois State Board of Education published information on student growth Thursday alongside its 2022 Illinois Report Card. The state calculated growth for local schools and districts by measuring student achievement over the course of a year against peers starting at the same grade and assessment score.
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates.  It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county.  Mike Williams, the […]
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3

DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Options beyond Carle ‘very limited’ for 11,000 state retirees uncertain of continued access to doctors

Annuitants Association questions Carle’s ‘expansion’; Carle calls blame a ‘deflection’ URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An annual meeting of public employees and retirees was repurposed to air concerns about one topic: state-sponsored retirement health benefits. The meeting, hosted by the University of Illinois chapter of the State Universities Annuitants Association (SUAA-UIUC), is typically attended by about […]
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

Attorney General candidate DeVore joins local GOP to oppose SAFE-T-Act

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Area Republicans expressed their opposition Thursday night to the SAFE-T-Act, approved by the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The McLean County GOP hosted a forum at Bloomington’s Freedom Baptist Church featuring candidates including Attorney General hopeful Tom...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Man charged with molesting unconscious patient in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Wisconsin man is facing charges after Urbana police say he molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital. Patrick L. Hell, 32, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse. Hell is reportedly a traveling respiratory therapist who inappropriately touches a female patient who was...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Planned Parenthood expands in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — One month ago, Planned Parenthood of Illinois opened its abortion clinic expansion at the Champaign Health Center in Champaign Illinois. The expansion opened on the same day Indiana announced its state ban on abortion law, which was going into effect. The expansion was a renovation...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois high schools lead way at Marching Band Championships

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Central Illinois high schools dominated the leaderboard at the Illinois Marching Band Championships competition over the weekend. The competition, held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign has been hosted by University of Illinois Bands since 1973. This year, 40 Illinois high school bands competed at the event. In Class 1A, Watseka […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign avenue closes for construction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two lanes of Prospect Avenue between Haines and Hessel Boulevard will be closed on Monday for pavement patching. The construction will start on October 31. A northbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and a southbound lane will be closed till November 4. Traffic will be reduced […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Clinic to help those with utility bills

Citizens Utility Board wants to help educate and provide people with resources to lower costs, especially in the winter. The Department of Energy expects heating bills to rise 28% or $200 this winter.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Police respond to Champaign crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Former Bloomington surgeon accepting plea deal

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A former orthopedic surgeon in Bloomington is set to accept a plea deal in a sexual assault case brought by a patient. Assistant McLean County State’s Attorney Mary Knoll says the plea agreement in the case against Shaun Kink is set to be presented on December 27, but further details will not be available until that time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Musician Lee Greenwood to stop at newly improved Lincoln Square Theater on farewell tour

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The historic Lincoln Square Theater announced that singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will be coming to Decatur on his farewell tour. Greenwood is best known for writing and recording "God Bless the U.S.A." also known as "Proud to Be an American." His farewell tour caps off a 40 year career in music. The Decatur stop will happen at the Lincoln Square Theater on December 8 and tickets will go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. at lincolnsquaretheater.com.
DECATUR, IL

