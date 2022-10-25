Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
Hospital beds filling nationwide during influx of respiratory viruses
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Across the county, hospitals are being challenged with an influx of patients with RSV, influenza, and COVID-19. This is particularly impacting pediatric units. 75% of the nation's pediatric beds are filled. As a result, some parents are being forced to travel hours to get their...
NBC 29 News
Pediatric doctors in Charlottesville area seeing a surge in patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors in the Charlottesville area say they are staying very busy with lines of sick children needing to be seen. While there’s been a lot of talk of RSV, one doctor at Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville says its more than just that virus. “This fall...
jmu.edu
The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift
Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
NBC12
Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
WSET
Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
WSET
Record number of students enrolled at Liberty University in 2022
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2022 Liberty University welcomed a record number of students with both its residential and online programs. For the first time, over 130,000 people are enrolled. The number of residential students at Liberty University is 15,800, which is a record for the school. Meanwhile, over...
Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year. The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations. Access MBU...
1061thecorner.com
Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
WHSV
JMU sends message about Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.
NBC 29 News
People’s Coalition accuses ACPD of racial profiling, ACPD responds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - In a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, the People’s Coalition calling out the Albemarle County Police Department for racial profiling, pointing to one thing in particular. 20% of the people being pulled over by Albemarle County police are Black, even though...
NBC12
Hanover launches new program to combat teacher shortage
HANOVER CO., Va. (WWBT) - As school divisions across Virginia are still working to find teachers, Hanover County Public Schools is combating the teacher shortage with a new program that could help other divisions. The Provisional Academy for Teachers in Hanover, also known as PATH, allows teachers to be in...
breezejmu.org
JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture
Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
WHSV
Early in-person voting held last two Saturdays ahead of Election Day across Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early, in-person voting has brought out voters across the commonwealth since late September. The polls have been open on weekdays, but voters will have two extra chances to cast their ballot. Early in-person voting will also be held each of the two Saturdays before Election Day:...
fox5dc.com
Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
Washingtonian.com
An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million
Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
cbs19news
White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
Comments / 0