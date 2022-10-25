ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WSET

Hospital beds filling nationwide during influx of respiratory viruses

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Across the county, hospitals are being challenged with an influx of patients with RSV, influenza, and COVID-19. This is particularly impacting pediatric units. 75% of the nation's pediatric beds are filled. As a result, some parents are being forced to travel hours to get their...
LYNCHBURG, VA
jmu.edu

The Silicon Valley couple behind JMU’s largest gift

Focusing on students, Paul Holland (’82) and Linda Yates invest $5 million. Celebrated venture capitalist Paul Holland (’82) is a living illustration of JMU’s hallmark virtue of collaboration. “My simple one-liner for advice,” he says, “is to partner wisely. If you’re fortunate enough to partner wisely and deeply, then you will have a more fulfilling life and more opportunities.” He has lived out this ethic both in business, where he’s known for partnering with iconic CEOs and thought leaders, to his personal life.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC12

Decision 2022: Spotlight on Virginia’s 7th congressional district

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to redistricting, Virginia’s 7th congressional district changed the most, and has moved well north from where it once was. The new district covers Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the NBC12 viewing area. Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who is in her second term, she’s been...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Record number of students enrolled at Liberty University in 2022

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In 2022 Liberty University welcomed a record number of students with both its residential and online programs. For the first time, over 130,000 people are enrolled. The number of residential students at Liberty University is 15,800, which is a record for the school. Meanwhile, over...
LYNCHBURG, VA
1061thecorner.com

Flag left at UVA’s Homer statue used by “sovereign citizen” extremists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – UVA Police referred to the flag found among items recently left at the university’s Homer statue as a “civil peace flag.”. It sports a white field with 50 blue stars and 13 vertical red and white stripes. It originally –albeit unofficially– stood for peacetime in the United States but that has changed, according Southern Poverty Law Center research analyst Rachel Goldwasser.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

JMU sends message about Halloween weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween weekend is a popular time for college students to get together. JMU has a plan in place to help make sure everyone stays safe. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU’s communication director said one thing the university does is sends messages to students reminding them of safe and responsible actions when the weekend comes. It’s a team effort to help enforce those actions.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC12

Hanover launches new program to combat teacher shortage

HANOVER CO., Va. (WWBT) - As school divisions across Virginia are still working to find teachers, Hanover County Public Schools is combating the teacher shortage with a new program that could help other divisions. The Provisional Academy for Teachers in Hanover, also known as PATH, allows teachers to be in...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU football fans' early exits reveal deep-rooted culture

Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Distribution facility expanding in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Lawsuit aims to stop Spotsylvania's new superintendent

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Spotsylvania School Board member is looking to stop the hiring of the district's controversial superintendent, Mark Taylor. Board member Nicole Cole has filed an injunction against the school board, the district, and the Virginia Department of Education. She's seeking to prevent Mark Taylor from starting his new job on Nov. 1.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

An Insane Virginia Estate Has Dropped Its Price From $75 to $45 Million

Attention, bargain hunters, we’ve got a deal for you. What about a massive estate outside of Charlottesville, with an on-site vineyard, brewery, and lodge, now being offered with a major discount? Everything must go!. That’s right, Mount Ida Reserve, the huge property for sale in Virginia—which also comes with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

White Hall representative on Albemarle school board resigns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is now an opening on the Albemarle County School Board. During the board’s Thursday night meeting, David Oberg of the White Hall Magisterial District announced he was resigning from his seat. According to a release, his resignation will go into effect Dec....
WHITE HALL, VA

