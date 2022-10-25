ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Hall Solicitor General calls for independent investigation into allegations of her improper spending; attorney general probe also authorized

Oct. 28—Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has requested an independent state review of her offices' finances a day after a TV news report alleged funds intended for crime victims went for her personal use. The Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia appointed Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to investigate...
HALL COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

'No one more deserving': Fair Street Academy educator named Gainesville's Teacher of the Year

Oct. 28—An elementary school teacher in Gainesville will soon be $10,000 richer after being named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for the city school district. On Friday, Joy Holeman, a fourth grade teacher at Fair Street International Academy, was named the district winner for Gainesville City Schools. She will go on to compete at the statewide level for a chance to become Georgia Teacher of the Year in 2024.
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy