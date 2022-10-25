Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
22 years in prison for murdering his mother and dumping her body in N.J.BLOCK WORK MEDIAMorristown, NJ
Murphy Administration Proposes New Inland Flood Protection RuleMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
Related
Where do I vote? Your NJ town may have been split into 2 districts
TRENTON – Sixteen municipalities in New Jersey are split between two congressional districts on the map being used in the elections from 2022 through 2030, including the important midterm elections this fall to determine the balance of power in Washington. Every congressional district contains at least one split municipality...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Why some NJ highways should raise speed limits beyond 65 MPH (Opinion)
New Jersey has many gripes when it comes to its roadways. Probably one of the biggest ones involves tolls on some of our highways. You know, the ones that were supposed to be removed many, many years ago?. There was also a time when 55 mph was the max you...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
Ewing Man Killed On Mercer Road In Princeton
October 28, 2022 PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)–Princeton Police Department reports that on October 28, 2022, at 10:38 a.m., a 2010 Kia…
Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash
LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Toms River man was extricated from his Jeep Grand Cherokee after a crash in Lacey Township on Thursday. Police arrived to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue at around 3:00 pm. Upon their arrival, police found one of the vehicles was overturned. According to police, an Ocean Township woman was traveling eastbound on Lacey Road, in her 2007 Toyota Yaris, at which time a 20-year-old Toms River man, who was operating his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the westbound Lane The post Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ
PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say
HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust
Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm
Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ
There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey. A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games. Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0