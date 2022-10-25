ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash

LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Toms River man was extricated from his Jeep Grand Cherokee after a crash in Lacey Township on Thursday. Police arrived to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue at around 3:00 pm. Upon their arrival, police found one of the vehicles was overturned. According to police, an Ocean Township woman was traveling eastbound on Lacey Road, in her 2007 Toyota Yaris, at which time a 20-year-old Toms River man, who was operating his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the westbound Lane The post Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Check your accounts immediately – Massive ATM fraud in NJ

PNC bank is urging all New Jersey customers to check their accounts immediately to see if there were any unauthorized ATM withdrawals. A rapidly growing fraud investigation has already identified dozens of victims in multiple counties. Many more are expected. New Jersey 101.5 first reported the fraud on Thursday after...
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say

HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
HOLMDEL, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust

Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm

Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

