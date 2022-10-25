Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
What ‘Hope’ will look like in Alamosa: a deeper dive into the non-profit’s plans
ALAMOSA — The non-profit Hope in the Valley has signed a contract with the Alamosa County Commissioners to purchase the 6,700 square-foot building formerly known as Rite of Passage which will be used to house a residential “community led treatment and recovery center plus.”. That language is deliberately...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse
ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
coloradosun.com
Invasive zebra mussels have “infested” a Colorado lake for the first time, raising fears they could spread
Invasive zebra mussels have “infested” the water at Highline Lake — a reservoir north of Loma, near Utah — despite a 15-year effort by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to keep the state free of the harmful species, the agency said this week. CPW staff have discovered...
holyokeenterprise.com
Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens
The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
10 top rated soup recipes for a cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Here’s a list of some of the Halloween events in Alamosa this weekend
VALLEY — All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have a myriad options of Halloween events to choose from. From Trunk or Treats to parties and more, here are a few haunted happenings in Alamosa this weekend and Monday in celebration of Halloween.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
New drive-thru holiday display to feature over a million lights in Colorado
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner and Pikes Peak International Raceway (PPIR), near Colorado Springs, is kicking things off early with the opening of its 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru holiday display. This year, the drive-thru experience will include dozens of displays, illuminated canopies, digital...
fowlertribune.com
‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado”: Rocky Ford business earns prestigious title
The Colorado Chamber announced Friday that the SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies has been named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022. The award was presented at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1...
Phys.org
Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why
Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
One of 'spookiest' American ghost towns in Colorado, says Forbes
Well-known publication Forbes recently published a list of the 13 'spookiest ghost towns to visit' in the United States and one place in Colorado snagged a spot. Ranking 6th was St. Elmo ghost town, which is located in the Buena Vista area, near Nathrop. The publication notes that while the town was thriving with more than 2,000 residents in the 1880s, it was mostly abandoned by 1936.
9News
National Black Cat Day in Colorado
I decided to do fall pictures with my cat prince and his bright yellow eyes. Credit: Crystal Rodriguez.
Rising Bear Encounters Prompt New Warnings
Bears are using the next few weeks to eat as many calories as possible before hibernation. That leads to more bear encounters in residential areas during the fall months. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says residents can reduce the risk of attracting bears by being cautious about how they dispose of trash and being aware of food sources that attract bears. This story is sponsored by The Man Cave Barber and The Payroll Department
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?
I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
Monte Vista Journal
Young family loses everything in early Monday house fire
CENTER — A woman, her boyfriend, her two children and their dogs are safe after a fire in their home in Center Monday. However, the family said that they have lost everything they own. At 2:28 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Center Fire Department was dispatched to a...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Election 2022: Meet Matthew Martinez, Democratic candidate for House District 62
ALAMOSA — Colorado House District 62 Democratic candidate Matthew Martinez is a seventh-generation Colorado Native who was born in Monte Vista. He attended Monte Vista High School where he graduated in 2005. Martinez joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating. He was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in...
Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?
America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
cpr.org
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
