Alamosa, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse

ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
ALAMOSA, CO
holyokeenterprise.com

Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens

The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
COLORADO STATE
Alamosa Valley Courier

Here’s a list of some of the Halloween events in Alamosa this weekend

VALLEY — All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have a myriad options of Halloween events to choose from. From Trunk or Treats to parties and more, here are a few haunted happenings in Alamosa this weekend and Monday in celebration of Halloween.
ALAMOSA, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
Phys.org

Don't expect Colorado to have a good snow year. Here's why

Colorado can expect a warmer and drier winter, putting the state at greater risk of wildfire and lessening the chance of rebounding from the ongoing megadrought plaguing the West, climate scientists say. To blame, they say, are La Niña conditions striking for the third year in a row. Only...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

One of 'spookiest' American ghost towns in Colorado, says Forbes

Well-known publication Forbes recently published a list of the 13 'spookiest ghost towns to visit' in the United States and one place in Colorado snagged a spot. Ranking 6th was St. Elmo ghost town, which is located in the Buena Vista area, near Nathrop. The publication notes that while the town was thriving with more than 2,000 residents in the 1880s, it was mostly abandoned by 1936.
COLORADO STATE
Durango Local News

Rising Bear Encounters Prompt New Warnings

Bears are using the next few weeks to eat as many calories as possible before hibernation. That leads to more bear encounters in residential areas during the fall months. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says residents can reduce the risk of attracting bears by being cautious about how they dispose of trash and being aware of food sources that attract bears. This story is sponsored by The Man Cave Barber and The Payroll Department
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
COLORADO STATE
Monte Vista Journal

Young family loses everything in early Monday house fire

CENTER — A woman, her boyfriend, her two children and their dogs are safe after a fire in their home in Center Monday. However, the family said that they have lost everything they own. At 2:28 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Center Fire Department was dispatched to a...
CENTER, CO

