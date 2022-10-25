ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costilla County, CO

Monte Vista Journal

Investigation ongoing after police pursuit in Costilla County

COSTILLA COUNTY — An investigation is ongoing after a police chase and the discovery of a property with several reportedly stolen items was made by Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies as well as several other law enforcement agencies last week. According to a press release issued by the CCSO,...
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
Monte Vista Journal

Young family loses everything in early Monday house fire

CENTER — A woman, her boyfriend, her two children and their dogs are safe after a fire in their home in Center Monday. However, the family said that they have lost everything they own. At 2:28 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Center Fire Department was dispatched to a...
CENTER, CO
KXRM

Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Monte Vista Journal

MVPD serves search warrants, arrests three people on drug charges

MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department served search warrants at three city residences on Oct. 24 and 25 that led to the arrest of three people on drug charges. Over the course of the past few weeks, MVPD detectives obtained search warrants for several locations within Monte Vista for distribution of narcotics.
MONTE VISTA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse

ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
ALAMOSA, CO
fatmanlittletrail.com

Rolling Smoke Garage BBQ – Walsenburg

Rolling Smoke Garage BBQ is located right in downtown Walsenburg and really took the old saying “Hole in the Wall” to heart. The entrance through an alley looks like a literal hole in the wall! For me that is as good a sign as neon sign that says “Diner” that the food is going to be great.
WALSENBURG, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Here’s a list of some of the Halloween events in Alamosa this weekend

VALLEY — All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have a myriad options of Halloween events to choose from. From Trunk or Treats to parties and more, here are a few haunted happenings in Alamosa this weekend and Monday in celebration of Halloween.
ALAMOSA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Centauri wins SPL championship with win over Monte Vista

MONTE VISTA – Trailing 18-13 going into the fourth quarter, the sixth-ranked Centauri High School football team used some timely special teams plays and rallied to a 28-24 win over fourth-ranked Monte Vista Friday at Harvey Sullivan Field. “Those kicks weren’t really meant to be onside kicks,” said Centauri...
MONTE VISTA, CO

Community Policy