Monte Vista Journal
Investigation ongoing after police pursuit in Costilla County
COSTILLA COUNTY — An investigation is ongoing after a police chase and the discovery of a property with several reportedly stolen items was made by Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies as well as several other law enforcement agencies last week. According to a press release issued by the CCSO,...
KKTV
Colorado Police officer in ‘stable’ condition after she was reportedly shot twice, other victim in ‘critical’ condition
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police was under investigation in a small Colorado town on Thursday. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article. According to officials with the City of Alamosa, the incident started at about 4:10 p.m. when someone reported a fight or disturbance in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue.
Police officer, man wounded in Alamosa shooting
A police officer and a man were shot and wounded Thursday afternoon in Alamosa, and a juvenile was taken into custody.
Monte Vista Journal
Young family loses everything in early Monday house fire
CENTER — A woman, her boyfriend, her two children and their dogs are safe after a fire in their home in Center Monday. However, the family said that they have lost everything they own. At 2:28 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Center Fire Department was dispatched to a...
Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
Monte Vista Journal
MVPD serves search warrants, arrests three people on drug charges
MONTE VISTA — The Monte Vista Police Department served search warrants at three city residences on Oct. 24 and 25 that led to the arrest of three people on drug charges. Over the course of the past few weeks, MVPD detectives obtained search warrants for several locations within Monte Vista for distribution of narcotics.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Families move into new apartments at The Iron Horse
ALAMOSA — After months of anticipation, families are finally moving into brand new apartments at The Iron Horse apartment complex. A total of 40 units plus the property manager’s unit are included in the complex with, according to John Vance, senior property developer with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation. Twenty-four units are now occupied. It’s anticipated to be fully occupied in the next two weeks, once all the paperwork is completed.
fatmanlittletrail.com
Rolling Smoke Garage BBQ – Walsenburg
Rolling Smoke Garage BBQ is located right in downtown Walsenburg and really took the old saying “Hole in the Wall” to heart. The entrance through an alley looks like a literal hole in the wall! For me that is as good a sign as neon sign that says “Diner” that the food is going to be great.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Here’s a list of some of the Halloween events in Alamosa this weekend
VALLEY — All Hallow’s Eve is just around the corner and ghouls and goblins of all ages will have a myriad options of Halloween events to choose from. From Trunk or Treats to parties and more, here are a few haunted happenings in Alamosa this weekend and Monday in celebration of Halloween.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Election 2022: Meet Matthew Martinez, Democratic candidate for House District 62
ALAMOSA — Colorado House District 62 Democratic candidate Matthew Martinez is a seventh-generation Colorado Native who was born in Monte Vista. He attended Monte Vista High School where he graduated in 2005. Martinez joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating. He was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in...
Alamosa Valley Courier
What ‘Hope’ will look like in Alamosa: a deeper dive into the non-profit’s plans
ALAMOSA — The non-profit Hope in the Valley has signed a contract with the Alamosa County Commissioners to purchase the 6,700 square-foot building formerly known as Rite of Passage which will be used to house a residential “community led treatment and recovery center plus.”. That language is deliberately...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Centauri wins SPL championship with win over Monte Vista
MONTE VISTA – Trailing 18-13 going into the fourth quarter, the sixth-ranked Centauri High School football team used some timely special teams plays and rallied to a 28-24 win over fourth-ranked Monte Vista Friday at Harvey Sullivan Field. “Those kicks weren’t really meant to be onside kicks,” said Centauri...
