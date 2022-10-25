Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Behind Enemy Lines: Patrick Peterson makes an impact for Vikings’ new system
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team’s first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O’Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
Behind Enemy Lines: RB Dalvin Cook still finding feet in new Vikings offense
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL donate $25K to Boys & Girls Clubs
The National Football League and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced on Wednesday the donation of $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley, according to a press release. The funds will be used to cover the branch’s flag football program for the year, which consists of 275...
Cardinals sign K Blankenship to roster, send DT Lawrence to IR
The return of Arizona Cardinals starting kicker Matt Prater (hip injury) continues to be pushed down the road. The team on Wednesday signed practice squad kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the 53-man roster and sent defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) to the injured reserve. Arizona also signed offensive linemen Danny Isidora...
Cardinals defense aims to hold Vikings RB Dalvin Cook in check this time
TEMPE — Gap integrity was a key phrase used to criticize the Arizona Cardinals’ run defense last season, which was perhaps not exploited by one player more so than Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in Week 2. Cook broke off 131 yards — 96 in the first...
Cardinals-Vikings injury report: RB James Conner ruled out
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was listed as limited for the second consecutive day on Thursday but was ruled out for a Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Kingsbury also ruled out starting center Rodney Hudson, edge rusher Dennis Gardeck and...
Cardinals, Kyler Murray looking for answers in NFL-wide offensive struggle
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a Thursday Night Football-produced mini bye looking to find ways to maneuver through a lower-scoring NFL environment. League-wide, points and yards are down after the last half-decade offensive boom as defenses are adapting to limit chunk plays and make teams go underneath. Offenses are...
Arizona Cardinals’ J.J. Watt and wife Kealia welcome 1st child
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt became a dad on Sunday as he and his wife Kealia welcomed their first child. The two of them revealed the birth of Koa James Watt on Twitter Tuesday evening. “I’m definitely excited that during my career I’ll hopefully have a photo with my...
Cardinals CB Marco Wilson wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Second-year Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson won the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor after he contributed a pick-six and more in a Thursday win against the New Orleans Saints, it was announced by the NFL on Wednesday. Wilson finished the game with three tackles, two passes defensed and...
Brewing rivalry: Suns see similarities in rising Pelicans ahead of matchup
PHOENIX — “This is not an eight seed. No way. If you look at their record after the trade and the progression of Willie’s program, you wouldn’t grade that as an eight seed.”. That is what Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was correct in stating...
Kyler Murray: Moving DeAndre Hopkins around necessary for Cardinals offense
TEMPE — Before the start of the season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury evaluated how to best utilize wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins upon his return from suspension in Week 7. Arizona’s 42-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints displayed the conclusion Kingsbury and his staff came to: capitalizing...
Coyotes’ Gutierrez: Mullett Arena locker room annex will be ready before next homestand
The Arizona Coyotes open their Mullett Arena tenure in Tempe on Friday night. The team hosts the Winnipeg Jets (Friday), New York Rangers (Sunday), Florida Panthers (Tuesday) and the Dallas Stars (Thursday) before heading out on a 14-game road trip from Nov. 5 to Dec. 7. However, the locker rooms...
Coyotes’ Mullett Arena opener spoiled by OT loss to Jets
TEMPE (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL’s smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season. The Coyotes got the party off to a great start with two energy-boosting goals. The Winnipeg Jets pulled the plug in overtime.
Jae Crowder: Pending exit from Suns not about losing starting role
Jae Crowder remains away from the Phoenix Suns and in limbo as the team seeks a trade for the former starting power forward. It’s presumed the franchise led by general manager James Jones wants to find a deal that lands pieces to help this year’s roster. While the...
Christian Fischer opens Mullett Arena’s NHL scoring tally with 2 goals
TEMPE — Mullett Arena opened for NHL action Friday and it started well for the home squad. With 9:43 left in the first period, Arizona Coyotes right winger Christian Fischer placed the puck in the back of the net off of a great pass from defenseman Troy Stetcher, scoring the first-ever NHL goal at Mullett Arena.
Suns’ sunburst jerseys make strong 1st impression to fans
A new candidate for “understatement of the year:” the Phoenix Suns sunburst jerseys left a strong first impression Tuesday night. With a new-school twist to the uniforms of their 1992-93 NBA Finals team and beyond, the sunburst uniforms that debuted at Footprint Center on national television were a metaphorical home run. Reporters, fellow NBA players and fans chimed in to share their thoughts.
