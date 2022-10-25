ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Patrick Peterson makes an impact for Vikings’ new system

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team’s first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O’Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign K Blankenship to roster, send DT Lawrence to IR

The return of Arizona Cardinals starting kicker Matt Prater (hip injury) continues to be pushed down the road. The team on Wednesday signed practice squad kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the 53-man roster and sent defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) to the injured reserve. Arizona also signed offensive linemen Danny Isidora...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Sports

Cardinals-Vikings injury report: RB James Conner ruled out

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was listed as limited for the second consecutive day on Thursday but was ruled out for a Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Kingsbury also ruled out starting center Rodney Hudson, edge rusher Dennis Gardeck and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ J.J. Watt and wife Kealia welcome 1st child

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt became a dad on Sunday as he and his wife Kealia welcomed their first child. The two of them revealed the birth of Koa James Watt on Twitter Tuesday evening. “I’m definitely excited that during my career I’ll hopefully have a photo with my...
Arizona Sports

Suns’ sunburst jerseys make strong 1st impression to fans

A new candidate for “understatement of the year:” the Phoenix Suns sunburst jerseys left a strong first impression Tuesday night. With a new-school twist to the uniforms of their 1992-93 NBA Finals team and beyond, the sunburst uniforms that debuted at Footprint Center on national television were a metaphorical home run. Reporters, fellow NBA players and fans chimed in to share their thoughts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy