Powerball lottery grows to $700 million

By Daniel Griffin, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth $625 million, but no one matched all of the numbers.

The next drawing will be Wednesday and an estimated $700 million awaits the lucky player.

The cash option for Monday’s drawing was an estimated $299.8 million. Wednesday’s cash option is an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54. The Powerball number was 16 and the Power Play was 4X.

Monday’s jackpot was the eighth largest in Powerball history. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since August when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

It’s been a year for big jackpots, with a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois in July. In January, the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot – $632.6 million – was split between winning tickets in California and Wisconsin.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are still several prizes available. Tickets that match only the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could multiply that.

Three tickets – sold in New York, South Carolina and Texas – matched five numbers in Saturday’s drawing , with each ticket worth $1 million.

Winning numbers are pulled every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.

