ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tomlin not ready to make change at offensive coordinator

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2rP4_0im7O5n300

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – “Because I don’t feel like I’m there”.

The seven-word answer from Mike Tomlin when asked why it’s not time to change the offensive coordinator.

Only the Broncos average fewer points a game than the Steelers 15.3. They are one of the worst rushing teams in the league and towards the bottom in passing yards as well. Only once, mostly because of a huge fourth quarter when the game was mostly out of reach last year, has a Matt Canada offense scored more than 30 points.

They have also had no rushing plays of 20 yards, worst in the NFL and only one passing play of over 40 yards, only the Cardinals are worse.  If they are going to keep their coordinator, how can they go about getting more chunk plays?

“Keep working, with continuity it raises your floor,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “When you raise you floor you minimize negativity and you increase the potential for positivity. Sometimes the changes that need to occur aren’t significant ones. Continuing to work and understand that the dam is going to break in terms of those opportunities happening. I know staying on schedule and not being behind the chains is a component of that as well.”

To Chase Claypool’s criticism of the offense after the game on Sunday and the fact he hasn’t run a ‘go-route’ all year, Tomlin said there are a couple of different factors in play. He said what the defense is running may not allow you to run that play. Sometimes the receivers don’t win a one-on-one battle, it might be the pass rush preventing the quarterback from having time to look deep.

Tomlin said it’s not as easy as saying just throw it deep, there are many variables. He said Pickett and George Pickens have made some plays, but one of the keys going forward is not just to target Pickens. To find the open receiver and he believes Pickett has a number of good options from Pickens to Diontae Johnson to Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The Steelers continue to work and do so with Matt Canada as offensive coordinator.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘Dam’s going to break’: Mike Tomlin insists Steelers’ offense doesn’t need major changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling to find a rhythm on offense in the 2022 season. Only the Denver Broncos are scoring fewer points per game and the Steelers are dead last in yards per play. Mike Tomlin is deicing between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky but neither option is very solid. Despite a good collection of skill position players, Pittsburgh’s offense is woeful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker

After Throwing 7 Interceptions, Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Admits He Can’t Afford To Get Greedy

For the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the 2022 NFL season has been anything but prolific. While fans expected some offensive headaches as the search for the next franchise quarterback wore on, the current lack of accountability and urgency within the locker room is bothersome. Pickett was and continues to be, the favorite hometown kid, but after another mundane offensive performance on Sunday night, there is a lot to sort out in a short amount of time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Highway 98.9

Winston Benched: Saints Announce New Starting QB

To say the New Orleans Saints 2022 campaign has been 'up and down' so far would be considered an understatement. The 2-5 Saints face the 2-4 Las Vegas Raiders in a yawner this Sunday at noon. The Saints are struggling in their first year post Sean Payton. New Heach Coach...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout

The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Pregame News

Based on some recent comments from retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two veteran QBs. Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had "no respect" for him during their years of NFL overlap. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon Prime's Thursday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tribune-Review

Matt Canada responds to fan criticism, believes Steelers still will have ‘tremendous offense’

Matt Canada has been around enough to know not to read or listen to what is said or written about him. But he understands those closest to him aren’t as savvy. “I’ve got family, and I’ve got people that care about me,” Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator, said Thursday. “So, I’m not naïve to it. I have a job that everybody talks about, and I wouldn’t want to have any other job. I’m not happy with our production. I’m not happy with where we are.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs: Here’s why Brian Daboll says Joe Schoen made the move

Brian Daboll values dependability. Kadarius Toney was far from dependable during his time with the Giants. And so it is that Toney is no longer a member of Daboll’s team. Even though Daboll didn’t come out and say it Thursday, it’s pretty clear that Toney’s lack of dependability resulted in new Giants general manager Joe Schoen trading him to the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues 'all me'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he's tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday. Might...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”

The Pittsburgh Steelers started a rookie quarterback in 2004 after Tommy Maddox was injured versus the Baltimore Ravens. The hit was horrible, and it instantly inspired a queasy feeling amongst Steelers fans trying to forget the previous years 6-10 finish. The Steelers had signed Charlie Batch a competent, not spectacular NFL quarterback in case of emergency, but he was hurt so they turned to a rookie, Ben Roethlisberger from Miami of Ohio.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline

As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy