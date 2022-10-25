Tomlin not ready to make change at offensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – “Because I don’t feel like I’m there”.

The seven-word answer from Mike Tomlin when asked why it’s not time to change the offensive coordinator.

Only the Broncos average fewer points a game than the Steelers 15.3. They are one of the worst rushing teams in the league and towards the bottom in passing yards as well. Only once, mostly because of a huge fourth quarter when the game was mostly out of reach last year, has a Matt Canada offense scored more than 30 points.

They have also had no rushing plays of 20 yards, worst in the NFL and only one passing play of over 40 yards, only the Cardinals are worse. If they are going to keep their coordinator, how can they go about getting more chunk plays?

“Keep working, with continuity it raises your floor,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “When you raise you floor you minimize negativity and you increase the potential for positivity. Sometimes the changes that need to occur aren’t significant ones. Continuing to work and understand that the dam is going to break in terms of those opportunities happening. I know staying on schedule and not being behind the chains is a component of that as well.”

To Chase Claypool’s criticism of the offense after the game on Sunday and the fact he hasn’t run a ‘go-route’ all year, Tomlin said there are a couple of different factors in play. He said what the defense is running may not allow you to run that play. Sometimes the receivers don’t win a one-on-one battle, it might be the pass rush preventing the quarterback from having time to look deep.

Tomlin said it’s not as easy as saying just throw it deep, there are many variables. He said Pickett and George Pickens have made some plays, but one of the keys going forward is not just to target Pickens. To find the open receiver and he believes Pickett has a number of good options from Pickens to Diontae Johnson to Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The Steelers continue to work and do so with Matt Canada as offensive coordinator.