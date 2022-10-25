ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

T.J Watt won't be back until at least after the bye

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

Steelers fans who may have got their hopes of a T.J. Watt return are not going to be happy.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday his participation this week is “highly unlikely.”

That comes after fans may have caught the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year working out on the field before Sunday night’s game in Miami in shorts.

It also doesn’t look like rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III will see playing time this season. The Steelers have until Wednesday to activate him but Tomlin indicated that won’t be happening.

Watt when on injured reserve after the first game of the year. He tore his pectoral and it was decided he did not need surgery.

The injury was expected to keep him out six weeks but he is currently on his seventh week of recovery, after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported would keep him out an additional week.

The hope is that with the Steelers going into the bye after Sunday’s game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Watt will be back in time for the second half of the season, when they host the New Orleans Saints on November 13.

