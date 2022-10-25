Read full article on original website
Related
Parts Of Oklahoma Waking Up To Showers, Storms
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles is tracking a bout of showers and storms sweeping across parts of Oklahoma on Friday morning. Friday's showers come after an evening of heavy rain, lightning and even some hail across parts of the state. Jed says the storms were most intense on Thursday night...
KFOR
Heads up Oklahoma! Tracking our next potential big storm system down the road!
Looking down the road…the jet stream is showing another strong upper low developing to the west later this week. If this forms there might be another big storm system for Oklahoma next weekend! It all depends on the exact track of the upper low. This is still many days out and things will change but the pattern is favorable. Watching!
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
KOCO
Picher: The rise and fall of Oklahoma’s toxic ghost town
PICHER, Okla. — The small former mining community of Picher sits in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma, just a short distance from the Oklahoma-Kansas border. All that remains are the abandoned buildings standing among the overgrown grass and piles of toxic waste. It’s quiet now. The inhabitants left years ago, taking their belongings and their secrets with them.
KFOR
Rain and wind will subside as strong storm system pulls away from Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.
The strong winds will gradually taper off this afternoon as the storm system pulls away from Oklahoma. This morning winds from the north to northwest 20-30 MPH gusts over 40 MPH with rain ending. Skies become totally sunny this afternoon and winds will back off as the storm system moves away. You can expect light winds tonight with cool temps. However, winds pick back up Wednesday from the southeast as our next storm system approaches from the west. More rain is possible Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday. We will take it Oklahoma!
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power As Strong Winds Sweep Across Parts Of The State
Thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power on Tuesday morning as strong winds and some storms sweep across parts of the state. Currently, around 1,406 OG&E customers are without power around the state. According to the PSO Outage map, nearly 1,646 customers are facing outages. Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting that around 3,278 customers are without power.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
KOCO
Four river otters back swimming in Canadian River after months of rehab with Oklahoma group
NOBLE, Okla. — After months of rehabilitation, four river otters are back on their feet and swimming in the Canadian River thanks to an Oklahoma wildlife group. WildCare Oklahoma works with all kinds of animals in need, most recently a group of otters whose mother died and another who needed a family.
Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster
Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
KTEN.com
Oklahoma power outages force schools, businesses to close
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Monday night's storm resulted in power outages across southeastern Oklahoma. Atoka Public Schools administrators said they had to suspend classes on Tuesday due a lack of electricity. In Durant, close to 2,000 customers were without power for a time from an outage first reported at...
This Haunted Oklahoma Road Trip Will Take You to 10 Terrifying Towns & Creepy Cities
Take a road trip and do a little fright-seeing this fall by visiting these 10 terrifying towns and creepy cities across the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal and supernatural you could have a haunted holiday if you think you're brave enough. So if ghost hunting is your thing, hit the road and check these places out!
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
a-z-animals.com
How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
readfrontier.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
KOCO
Country music legend Shania Twain bringing Queen of Me Tour to Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Country music legend Shania Twain will be in Oklahoma this summer for her Queen of Me Tour. Twain will perform at the BOK Center in Tulsa on June 3 as part of a 49-date global tour. The tour marks Twain's first in nearly five years following a Las Vegas residency run.
