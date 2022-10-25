ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Picher: The rise and fall of Oklahoma’s toxic ghost town

PICHER, Okla. — The small former mining community of Picher sits in the northeastern corner of Oklahoma, just a short distance from the Oklahoma-Kansas border. All that remains are the abandoned buildings standing among the overgrown grass and piles of toxic waste. It’s quiet now. The inhabitants left years ago, taking their belongings and their secrets with them.
PICHER, OK
KFOR

Rain and wind will subside as strong storm system pulls away from Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon.

The strong winds will gradually taper off this afternoon as the storm system pulls away from Oklahoma. This morning winds from the north to northwest 20-30 MPH gusts over 40 MPH with rain ending. Skies become totally sunny this afternoon and winds will back off as the storm system moves away. You can expect light winds tonight with cool temps. However, winds pick back up Wednesday from the southeast as our next storm system approaches from the west. More rain is possible Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday. We will take it Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power As Strong Winds Sweep Across Parts Of The State

Thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power on Tuesday morning as strong winds and some storms sweep across parts of the state. Currently, around 1,406 OG&E customers are without power around the state. According to the PSO Outage map, nearly 1,646 customers are facing outages. Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting that around 3,278 customers are without power.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Scariest Urban Legend & Mythical Monster

Not only does Oklahoma have more than its fair share of haunted places and ghost stories we also have one of the most terrifying urban legends. There are tales being told across the Sooner State of a mythical monster of pure evil. This dark supernatural creature of legend that roams the forests at night is pure horror!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Oklahoma power outages force schools, businesses to close

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Monday night's storm resulted in power outages across southeastern Oklahoma. Atoka Public Schools administrators said they had to suspend classes on Tuesday due a lack of electricity. In Durant, close to 2,000 customers were without power for a time from an outage first reported at...
DURANT, OK
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
Z94

This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938

Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

