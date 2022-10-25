ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

NBA, NBPA seeking more respectful tone at all levels of game

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O96s0_0im7Kf9000
Fans watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced a plan Tuesday to encourage more respectful behavior within basketball, even at youth levels.

Many groups — including the National Basketball Coaches Association, the National Basketball Referees Association and USA Basketball — are also involved with the “Respect for the Game” initiative.

The NBA has been using that term with players for nearly two decades, hoping for more positive interactions between players and referees.

In June, the NBA’s referees condemned violent acts toward officials in other sports, including a coach punching a 72-year-old umpire at a youth baseball game in New Jersey — the umpire needed surgery for a jaw injury — and the death of a soccer official in El Salvador who was attacked after ejecting a player from an amateur match. Many referee groups have also condemned instances of fans or parents losing control of emotions during games.

“Respect and dignity are core values of both the NBA and the NBPA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a joint statement. “With the start of a new NBA season, we are reaffirming our commitment to promoting healthy and courteous relationships among players, coaches, referees, fans and parents throughout the game.”

The NBA and the NBPA said they will work with youth basketball organizations to have “Respect for the Game” included in their leagues. Jr. NBA events will now include participants taking a pledge to respect others and the game, the league said.

The NBA’s “Respect for the Game” policy was introduced in 2006.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Embiid scores 25, hits big 3 as 76ers beat Bulls 114-109

CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 25 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeeze by the Chicago Bulls 114-109 on Saturday night. Philadelphia led by 19 midway through the second quarter before Chicago went on a big run to get back into the game prior to halftime. The Bulls went ahead in the third quarter. It remained tight the rest of the way, but the 76ers made just enough plays to beat Chicago for the 12th straight time. It was tied at 109 after the Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic made two foul shots with 1:10 left in the game. Embiid then missed two free throws after Patrick Williams fouled him away from the ball. Chicago’s Alex Caruso grabbed the rebound, but Zach LaVine missed a 19-footer. Embiid then nailed a 3 to give the Sixers a 112-109 lead with 18.1 seconds remaining.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 20-point road loss to the Orlando Magic, playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their starting front court of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. So they had no chance against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, right? Well, think again. P.J. Washington erupted for 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Warriors on Saturday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in Game 1, a 6-5 Houston loss in 10 innings to Philadelphia. The bat he used in that game — a Marucci AP5 — was an Albert Pujols model. In 2010, Major League Baseball changed bat specifications for safety purposes, trimming the diameter of the barrel from the long-standing 2.75 inches to 2.61 inches. The move to slightly slimmed-down bats was designed to reduce the risk of them breaking into multiple pieces. As part of the move, players already in the majors and using bigger bats could continue to swing them.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

MVP Smith scores and Thorns beat Current 2-0 for NWSL title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sophia Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women’s Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league’s inaugural season, and again in 2017. The three titles are the most for any team in the league. The Current had a costly turnover before Smith went down the field, maneuvered around goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and deftly scored in the fourth minute. Smith nearly had another goal in the 27th minute, but her shot went just wide. Smith is the second MVP recipient to score in the championship game, joining Lynn Williams for North Carolina in 2016. At 22, she’s also the youngest player to score in a league final.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy