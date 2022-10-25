ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer

DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week, those remarks...
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Brutally Honest Comment About PGA-LIV Feud

Rory McIlroy, fresh off of a victory that made him No. 1 in the world, had a brutally honest take on the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle that has developed. In an interview with The Guardian, said the feud has turned into an "us vs. them" mentality. "This 'us vs. them' thing has gotten way out of control already," McIlroy said.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
golfmagic.com

OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course

A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Golf Digest

Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback

DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
DORAL, FL
Golf Channel

LIV Golf earns legal win vs. PGA Tour regarding communications

It was a legal victory for LIV Golf and its attorneys this week in U.S. District Court, with a California judge giving the plaintiffs in the antitrust case against the PGA Tour more flexibility and breadth in the discovery process. Judge Susan van Keulen agreed with the LIV legal team...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Golf Digest

Favorites lurk on bunched leaderboard after Day 1 of the Asia-Pacific Amateur

CHONBURI, Thailand — The biggest news on Day 1of the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship concerned the 14th edition of the event. Oct. 26-29 next year and for the first time since 2014, the AAC will be played over the storied composite course—12 holes from the West course; six from the East—at Royal Melbourne in Australia.
Daily Mail

PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on

The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'

One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Golf Digest

The reasons why Lucas Herbert isn't defending his title in Bermuda

There are two simple reasons why Lucas Herbert will not defend his title at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week: He’s a member of the wedding party for a close friend who is getting married in his native Australia, and he’s also taking some rest before a last-minute bid to make the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
ESPN

Cameron Smith beats Phil Mickelson in LIV Golf team finale

DORAL, Fla. -- Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy