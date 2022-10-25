Read full article on original website
Related
Phil Mickelson among LIV golfers reacting to Rory McIlroy's comments on the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup ahead of finale in Miami
Phil Mickelson didn’t want to “detract from what’s happening this week” at LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, but a recent Rory McIlroy interview with the Guardian was too juicy to avoid. At a press conference ahead of the upstart circuit’s...
Mickelson compliments McIlroy as rhetoric seems to simmer
DORAL, Fla. — (AP) — The back-and-forth between Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continued Wednesday, with the rhetoric tuned down considerably from some past verbal jousting involving PGA Tour players and those who left for Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Mickelson complimented McIlroy for his win last week, those remarks...
Rory McIlroy Has Brutally Honest Comment About PGA-LIV Feud
Rory McIlroy, fresh off of a victory that made him No. 1 in the world, had a brutally honest take on the PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf battle that has developed. In an interview with The Guardian, said the feud has turned into an "us vs. them" mentality. "This 'us vs. them' thing has gotten way out of control already," McIlroy said.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Danica Patrick News
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was involved in one of the most infamous confrontations in the sport's history back in 2015. Patrick and veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin wrecked at Daytona in 2015. Hamlin bumped Patrick from behind, causing her to spin out. She confronted Hamlin following the race. “What...
golfmagic.com
OUTRAGE! Tour pro told to CHANGE his golf shirt once arriving at the course
A "very well known" Australian Tour pro was asked to change his collarless golf shirt once arriving at a popular golf course in Melbourne earlier this week, according to Tour pro Ewan Porter. Porter, who now works for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, took to Twitter to reveal...
Brooks Koepka gave Phil Mickelson a jab at LIV Golf presser, but Lefty responded with a 'green jacket' uppercut
MIAMI — Phil Mickelson was looking for a rematch. Brooks Koepka decided to pass. LIV Golf arrived Wednesday at Trump National Doral to kick off the week with a team selection news conference that turned into a roast. The format has the top four teams (Aces, Crushers, Fireballs, Stinger)...
Golf Digest
Donald Trump says PGA Tour made ‘a big mistake’ not finding way to work with LIV Golf
DORAL, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump wasted little time Thursday in saying that the PGA Tour is “making a big mistake” in not finding a way to better co-exist with LIV Golf. Trump played in the pro-am of LIV Golf's $50 million Team Championship alongside Brooks...
Golf Digest
Poulter, Mickelson offer different levels of bite when responding to Rory McIlroy’s LIV pushback
DORAL, Fla. — The atmosphere was mostly light-hearted as LIV Golf team captains and players gathered in a ballroom on Wednesday at Trump National Doral. The famed Miami-area club, owned by former President Donald Trump and once host of a regular PGA Tour stop won by the likes of Greg Norman, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, holds the finale for LIV’s inaugural 2022 season.
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, Home of the LIV Golf Team Championship?
A look at the cost to play the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Blue Monster at Trump National Doral Miami, Home of the LIV Golf Team Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Channel
LIV Golf earns legal win vs. PGA Tour regarding communications
It was a legal victory for LIV Golf and its attorneys this week in U.S. District Court, with a California judge giving the plaintiffs in the antitrust case against the PGA Tour more flexibility and breadth in the discovery process. Judge Susan van Keulen agreed with the LIV legal team...
Golf Digest
Favorites lurk on bunched leaderboard after Day 1 of the Asia-Pacific Amateur
CHONBURI, Thailand — The biggest news on Day 1of the 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship concerned the 14th edition of the event. Oct. 26-29 next year and for the first time since 2014, the AAC will be played over the storied composite course—12 holes from the West course; six from the East—at Royal Melbourne in Australia.
Rory McIlroy says PGA-LIV feud ‘way out of control’
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy says the feud between the PGA Tour and the rebel LIV Golf Series “has gotten
Years after PGA Tour left Doral, LIV Golf Team Championship opens at Trump National
Doral was home to a PGA Tour event from 1962 through 2016. This weekend, it’s the site of LIV Golf’s inaugural Team Championship.
PGA Tour, USGA, PGA of America and Augusta National Golf Club under investigation in an antitrust probe by the US Department of Justice... as the battle with LIV rages on
The Department of Justice's antitrust investigation into American professional golf reportedly includes the United States Golf Association, the PGA Tour, the PGA of America, and the Augusta National Golf Club. Reports from the Wall Street Journal say the investigation has a broader scope than previously thought, with the DOJ looking...
Golf Digest
This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'
One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Golf Digest
The reasons why Lucas Herbert isn't defending his title in Bermuda
There are two simple reasons why Lucas Herbert will not defend his title at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week: He’s a member of the wedding party for a close friend who is getting married in his native Australia, and he’s also taking some rest before a last-minute bid to make the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Yardbarker
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf war is doing 'irreparable' damage to the sport
The best golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy, says that the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and new competitor LIV Golf is pushing the sport in a direction that will permanently fracture it. The golf world has been dominated by the war between the PGA and LIV. The tour...
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts
Here's what players won in the three-day Team Championship, where the winning foursome will share $16 million and the last-place teams split $1 million.
Rory McIlroy reminds us yet again why he's golf's best interview
Rory McIlroy returned to World No. 1 on Sunday and showed why he arguably is the best interview subject in professional golf, if not all sport. Speaking to Ewan Murray of The Guardian, McIlroy touched on a wide range of topics. Here are some of the juiciest quotes:. On the...
ESPN
Cameron Smith beats Phil Mickelson in LIV Golf team finale
DORAL, Fla. -- Phil Mickelson's long year that led him to being a central figure in Saudi-funded LIV Golf ended on Friday when British Open champion Cameron Smith holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the final hole to beat Mickelson and eliminate his team. The LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami at...
Comments / 0