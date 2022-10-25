Apple's Q4 earnings per share (EPS) is estimated by analysts to reach $1.27 vs. $1.24 in Q4 FY 2021. Apple's Q4 services revenue is expected to rise nearly 10% year-over-year, topping $20 billion. Revenue for Q4 at Apple is projected to grow 6.3% from the year-ago quarter to $88.6 billion.

2 DAYS AGO