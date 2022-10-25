Read full article on original website
Apple Tops Estimates, Declines to Offer Q1 Forecast
Apple's Q4 earnings of $1.29 per share topped analyst estimates, as did its 8.1% revenue growth. Shares fell 3% in after-hours trading but later recovered to rise 0.7% even as the company failed to provide a Q1 revenue forecast, citing the uncertain economic environment. Apple's services revenue fell short of...
Apple Q4 Results Expected to Lean on Services Gains
Apple's Q4 earnings per share (EPS) is estimated by analysts to reach $1.27 vs. $1.24 in Q4 FY 2021. Apple's Q4 services revenue is expected to rise nearly 10% year-over-year, topping $20 billion. Revenue for Q4 at Apple is projected to grow 6.3% from the year-ago quarter to $88.6 billion.
Binance Invests $500 Million in Musk's Twitter Takeover
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said it invested $500 million as part of $500 million in Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), a small but significant move that fueled speculation the social media company could eventually be powered by blockchain technology. "We wired...
Amazon Shares Plunge After Mixed Q3 Earnings Report
Amazon stock plunged following a mixed third quarter financial report amid concerns about lackluster holiday sales. Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue failed to meet analyst predictions. AWS is Amazon's high-margin cloud computing business. Amazon posted a quarterly profit for the first time this year, beating analysts' EPS expectations. Amazon Earnings...
Meta (Facebook) Shares Slammed as Earnings, Spending Disappoint
Meta's Q3 FY 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 fell short of expectations. Revenue for Meta slipped year-over-year, while spending soared in Q3. Meta's shares plummeted 20% their lowest price since early 2016 in after-hours trading Oct. 26; they remained down more than 20% in pre-market trading Oct. 27.
