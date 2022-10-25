Read full article on original website
Joint Statement Issued for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) is recommended for individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of ≥35 kg/m2, regardless of the presence or absence of comorbidities, according to a joint statement issued by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders and published online Oct. 20 in Surgery for Obesity and Related Diseases and Obesity Surgery.
Cutting Carbs Could Cut Your Risk for Diabetes
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People at risk for developing diabetes could help themselves now by eating fewer carbs, according to new research. While low-carb diets are a common next step for someone diagnosed with the disease, people who are prediabetic or with diabetes not treated with medication don’t need to wait to cut back and see benefits to their blood sugar levels.
IDSA: Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Highly Protective in Persons With HIV
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For persons living with HIV (PLWH), a three-dose hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccine adjuvanted to a TLR-9 agonist (HepB-CpG) yields 100 percent seroprotection, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDWeek), held from Oct. 19 to 23 in Washington, D.C.
ASTRO: Ultra-High-Dose Radiotherapy Feasible for Extremity Bone Mets
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Ultra-high-dose-rate radiotherapy delivered at more than 40 Gy/sec (FLASH therapy) is clinically feasible for extremity bone metastases, according to a study published online Oct. 23 in JAMA Oncology to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), held from Oct. 23 to 26 in San Antonio.
Overall Symptoms After BNT162b2, Other Vaccines Comparable in
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Among children younger than 5 years, guardian-reported symptoms after BNT162b2 administration were generally comparable to those for on-label non-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in JAMA Network Open. Nicole Toepfner, M.D., from...
ED Telehealth Follow-Up May Increase Subsequent Health Care Utilization
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Telehealth follow-up consultations following an emergency department visit are associated with more repeat emergency department visits and more return hospital admissions versus in-person follow-ups, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in JAMA Network Open. Vivek V. Shah, M.D., from Harbor-UCLA...
Exposure to Air Pollution May Raise Risk for Dementia
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Higher exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is associated with an increased risk for dementia, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Oct. 26 in Neurology. Ehsan Abolhasani, M.D., from the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University...
Blacks, Hispanics Less Likely Than Whites to Receive Bystander CPR
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Blacks and Hispanics are less likely than Whites to receive bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, according to a study published in the Oct. 27 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. R. Angel Garcia, M.D., from Saint Luke’s...
Black, Hispanic COVID Patients Less Likely to Get Antiviral Paxlovid
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Black and Hispanic patients are less likely to be given antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid to help battle a bout of COVID-19 than white patients are, a new government report shows. In a study of more than 700,000 patients with COVID-19, researchers...
Omicron BA.2 Subvariant Less Severe Than Delta, Original Omicron
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The omicron BA.2 subvariant seems to be less severe than the delta variant and the original omicron variant, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in JAMA Network Open. Zachary H. Strasser, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues...
