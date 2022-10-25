ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ

Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Southern chain’s 1st N.J. location is hot, but it’s not hot chicken | Review

A Virginia-based chain specializing in a Tennessee staple has come to New Jersey. Put down the map and grab a menu. Hot Chikn Kitchn, a company that started in Woodbridge, Va. and hopes to open 200 restaurants over the next three years throughout the Garden State, Virginia, Florida and beyond, has come to Paramus. The fast-casual spot opened on Route 17 last month.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report

A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store seeking sale to build Yeshiva

Lakehurst, NJ – The abandoned former Lakehurst Hardware store in downtown Lakewood went out of business and has been sitting vacant since. Now, the owner of that business, Marty Flemming, a councilman in Jackson Township and owner of Countyline hardware in the same town, is pushing a new idea for his old store. Flemming has been pushing the idea of turning the old business at 10 Union Street in Lakehurst into an Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva. Buyers are breaking down the walls to buy an old hardware store in Lakehurst. Today, several developers and several people approached by Flemming confirmed the The post Owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store seeking sale to build Yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Beach Radio

Is Crime On The Rise In Ocean County?

There has been considerable buzz on Facebook and other social media sites lately about what appears to be a sudden increase in criminal activity in areas of Ocean County. Much of that has to do with cars and even homes being broken into which leaves victims feeling totally violated and concerned about their future safety.
NJ.com

BuyBuy Baby to close 1 of its N.J. stores

Retailer BuyBuy Baby is closing one of its New Jersey locations. The company’s Princeton store at 601 Nassau Park Blvd. is expected to shutter in December, although an exact date has yet to be determined, a store employee told NJ Advance Media. The popular baby products chain is operated...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
PARAMUS, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry

Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ

