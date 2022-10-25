ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
advnture.com

With komoot, adventure is what you make it

The great thing about adventure is that you can find it anytime, anywhere – it's just a case of mindset. No two days spent outdoors are the same and it doesn't matter whether you're setting off on an epic challenge or just heading to the local park during your lunch break, you can always add a little bit more adventure into your life.
Bikerumor

Review: Trek Fuel EXe eMTB smashes rough trails & climbs like (you’re) a beast

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Trek Fuel EXe is a bit of an outlier in the current e-MTB market. Most e-mountain bikes fall into one of two categories: High-powered, long-travel beasts, or lightweight, short-travel models with lower-power systems. The Fuel...
InsideHook

New Services Embrace Delivering Rental RVs to Campgrounds

Since the pandemic began in 2020, it’s upended a lot of ways in which people traveled, worked and lived. One of the most high-profile signs of all three was the uptick in demand for RVs and trailers — one that suggested that a lot more people were embracing this method of travel and the idea of spending more time on the road.
moderncampground.com

Fairmont Hot Springs Named 9th Best Resort in Canada

Fairmont Hot Springs Resort (British Columbia, Canada), home to Canada’s largest natural mineral hot springs with a stunning RV resort and a campground, was recently named the 9th best resort in Canada by Condé Nast Traveler. Now in its 35th year, Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards...
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Exploring Badlands National Park

Although I have been fortunate enough to travel the world and see many beautiful and inspiring places, among my favorite locations to photograph is a swath of stark rock formations carved out of an otherwise featureless prairie, the Dakota Badlands of the United States. The landscape was deposited in layers composed of tiny grains of sand, silt and clay. Sharply eroded formations have been sculptured and carved into the soft rock by the continuous action of wind and water, giving them the appearance of crumbling castles. When people think of great landscape photography places, South Dakota doesn’t usually spring to mind, but I can think of few places that are better suited to mastering the fundamentals of successful landscape photography. This is a challenging and chaotic landscape that makes you work hard for your pictures, but when you can figure out a way to make it work, the results can be surprisingly spectacular.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy