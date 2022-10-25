ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Chesapeake High School closed on Friday

ESSEX, MD—An Essex area high school will be closed on Friday, BCPS officials have announced. Due to a downed electrical pole in the community, Chesapeake High School will be closed on October 28th. All afternoon and evening activities at Chesapeake HS are also cancelled. All magnet students who attend...
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

Odenton couple continues annual homemade haunted house for Halloween

ODENTON, Md. — An Odenton couple created their own homemade haunted house in an effort to get people into the Halloween spirit. The couple that owns the home lives for spooky season. For the past six years, they've been putting together "Bats in the Beltram." Greg Abel and Gretchen Smith said they get a kick out of scaring people.
ODENTON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Join Everhart Veterinary Medicine Cross Keys for an Open House 11/5

Join Everhart Veterinary Medicine Cross Keys for an Open House on Saturday, November 5 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. As a new member of the community, we invite everyone to tour our new hospital and have an afternoon of fun!. Enjoy refreshments, raffles, and giveaways as we celebrate...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Help Friends of Patterson Park name their squirrel mascot

The Friends of Patterson Park has a new squirrely staff member and the organization is seeking help from the community to name them. The squirrel mascot will represent Patterson Park at events around Baltimore. The name options are Sid E. Squirrel, Haze L. Nut, Clover, Nutty B. Squirrel, Ellwood, and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Medical scare reshapes Pasadena teen's future, perspective on life

PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine,"  Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...
PASADENA, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day

Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hampden is getting a new elevated movie theater experience with Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda this fall

A brand new movie theater concept is coming to Hampden later this fall. Warehouse Cinemas Rotunda is currently completing significant renovations to expand and elevate the former Cinebistro location that closed during the pandemic. The Maryland-based cinema currently has two locations, one in Frederick and the other in Hagerstown. Being...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

CLASSIC JAZZ ON THE EAST SIDE

It is me again. Believe it or not, there are a lot of events coming up during this fall weather. I hope that everything is going well with you and your family. I don’t know if you have heard or not that Timothy “Tiny Tim” Harris has passed away. He died on Friday, October 14, 2022. His funeral was held at Kingdom Covenant Ministries on Gwynn Oak Ave. He was a soulful singer who will always be remembered.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'He's a hero of mine': Jason Newton proud to help usher in his father to City College Hall of Fame

A Baltimore school bestowed a huge honor on a trailblazer based on a remarkable life of accomplishment and determination. It's well-known that 11 News anchor Jason Newton is proud of his high school alma mater, Baltimore City College, so the excitement and pride were palpable Friday, when he ushered in his father, alumnus James N. Newton, to the City College Hall of Fame.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say

BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy