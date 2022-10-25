Read full article on original website
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sluggish mail-voting returns in Ohio’s largest urban areas are worrying some Democrats who fear that disappointing turnout in Ohio’s biggest cities, particularly among Black voters who form a core part of their political coalition, could sink the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan and other state Democrats.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of a potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and...
Stinebaugh to testify on Friday
WAPAKONETA — Thomas Stinebaugh, the embattled mayor of Wapakoneta charged with felony counts of theft in office and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, will take the witness stand when testimony in his trial opens Friday morning. The mayor, who was suspended from performing city duties following his...
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates. What’s on […]
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Issue 2 is passed
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to a provision that may reduce the number of 18-year-olds eligible to vote.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
Agriculture Online
Second company seeks Iowa permit to build a carbon capture pipeline
A Texas-based company filed for a permit with the Iowa Utilities Board on Tuesday to build a 900-mile pipeline across the state to transport liquefied carbon dioxide, collected from the smokestacks of ethanol refineries, to Illinois, where it would be sequestered underground. The filing is the first hurdle that the...
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Springfield (Ohio)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Springfield, Ohio?. Springfield is nestled in Clark County on Mad River and Buck Creek in the western part of Ohio, United States. It is the County’s seat. The city had a population of fifty-eight thousand, six hundred...
WTOL-TV
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
State rests its case in Stinebaugh trial
WAPAKONETA — The former superintendent of the City of Wapakoneta’s engineering department testified Wednesday during the trial of Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh that she had “serious reservations” when the mayor ordered the construction of a sewer line — at city expense and contrary to previous departmental recommendations — to service a home he was constructing on Fairfield Drive in 2018.
Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26
Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
Residents, city raise concerns over issues at Fairborn Apartments
FAIRBORN — Black mold, water leaks and drains that don’t function, these are all concerns from people living a one Fairborn apartment complex. While it’s not new to have an apartment residents complain about a landlord, it’s a little more rare when city inspectors have some of the same concerns about their living conditions.
Polls showing vastly different results for Ohio senate, governor race
DAYTON — Two weeks from now election results will be rolling in. We will be learning who will lead Ohio for the next four years from the Governor’s office and in Washington as U.S. Senator. These two statewide races have candidates from the same two parties, but polls...
Agriculture Online
RIPE pilots stewardship program at $100 per acre or animal unit
Climate policy programs need to work for farmers’ bottom lines. That is the foundation of the Rural Investment to Protect our Environment (RIPE) organization, led by executive director Aliza Drewes. “In regard to climate policy, there hasn’t been a significant reason for rural stakeholders to commit because there was...
