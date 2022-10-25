ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KEKB

Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?

I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Kayaks Capsize In High Winds, Two People Die On Popular Colorado Lake

The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park. Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Your Guide to Crushing 14 Colorado-Themed Costumes

It's one of the most fun holidays of the year: Halloween. Kids get lots of candy, horror movies hit the theaters, and we all get to dress up in great costumes. If you're looking to make an impact at the party you're going to this year, donning a "Colorado Style" costume may indeed set you apart from the rest. What better way to have fun and celebrate the Centennial State?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?

America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado May See an Increase in Hemp Plastic, but What is it?

New tax credits were approved by the Colorado Economic Development Commission this week in several areas in order to create new jobs for the state. The areas include manufacturing electric planes, expanding farming operations, aiding in multi-family construction projects, and production of hemp-based bioplastics. How Would Colorado’s New Tax Incentives...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Live on the Edge in this $4.1 Million Colorado Home

This home rocks. No, it literally rocks as this stunning Evergreen home has been built on boulders. The large boulders have been incorporated into the house to create an atmosphere like nothing you have ever seen before. The home exudes Colorado from every angle and it could be yours as...
EVERGREEN, CO
99.9 KEKB

25 of the Weirdest + Most Interesting Colorado Houses We Found on Zillow

When I was a kid, I used to scoff at my parents for looking at houses. I wondered: "How could anyone have fun discussing window trim and carpet textures?!" Now that I've (somewhat) matured, I understand their hobby. I, too, enjoy perusing homes for sale in Colorado. Some of the houses on the market are questionable — but that's what makes looking at them so much fun.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

15 Colorado Wine Bars With Near Perfect Google Reviews

You haven't lived until you've sat down and enjoyed a magnificent Colorado wine at one of the Centennial State's amazing wine rooms. Do a little looking, and you'll find many of these rooms boast near-perfect 5-star Google Reviews. Colorado's incredible wine rooms aren't limited to the big cities. For that...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

