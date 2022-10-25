Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Dietary Intervention Cuts Menopause Symptoms
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A plant-based, low-fat diet with daily soybeans significantly reduces the frequency and severity of postmenopausal hot flashes and associated symptoms, according to a study published online Oct. 18 in Menopause. Neal D. Barnard, M.D., from the George Washington University School of Medicine...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
KXLY
Haloperidol Not Beneficial for ICU Patients With Delirium
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Treatment with haloperidol does not yield a greater number of days alive and out of the hospital at 90 days than placebo among patients with delirium admitted to the intensive care unit, according to a study published online Oct. 26 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with LIVES 2022, the annual congress of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, held from Oct. 22 to 26 in Paris.
Sailor diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer at 19 reveals the two symptoms he dismissed
A sailor who hiked and kayaked through his cancer treatment celebrated getting the all-clear by taking his final chemo tablet on top of Ben Nevis.Ciaran Daniel, 23, from Hull, was just 19 when he was told he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, an aggressive form of cancer that affects white blood cells.Working for the Royal Navy in the Persian Gulf, Ciaran was flown by private jet back to the UK where he underwent three years of treatment.And since receiving the all-clear in May this year, Ciaran celebrated by taking his last chemo tablet on top of Ben Nevis.He said: “Even...
KXLY
Breathing Trials Compared for Patients at Risk for Extubation Failure
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients at high risk for extubation failure, the number of ventilator-free days at day 28 is no different for spontaneous-breathing trials performed with use of pressure-support ventilation (PSV) or a T-piece, according to a study published online Oct. 26 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with LIVES 2022, the annual congress of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, held from Oct. 22 to 26 in Paris.
KXLY
Cutting Carbs Could Cut Your Risk for Diabetes
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People at risk for developing diabetes could help themselves now by eating fewer carbs, according to new research. While low-carb diets are a common next step for someone diagnosed with the disease, people who are prediabetic or with diabetes not treated with medication don’t need to wait to cut back and see benefits to their blood sugar levels.
KXLY
Joint Statement Issued for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) is recommended for individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of ≥35 kg/m2, regardless of the presence or absence of comorbidities, according to a joint statement issued by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders and published online Oct. 20 in Surgery for Obesity and Related Diseases and Obesity Surgery.
KXLY
Neoadjuvant Combo Immunotherapy Studied in Resectable Melanoma
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with resectable clinical stage III or oligometastatic stage IV melanoma, neoadjuvant relatlimab and nivolumab combination immunotherapy results in a 57 percent pathologic complete response rate, according to a study published online Oct. 26 in Nature. Rodabe N. Amaria, M.D., from...
KXLY
ED Telehealth Follow-Up May Increase Subsequent Health Care Utilization
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Telehealth follow-up consultations following an emergency department visit are associated with more repeat emergency department visits and more return hospital admissions versus in-person follow-ups, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in JAMA Network Open. Vivek V. Shah, M.D., from Harbor-UCLA...
KXLY
Pooled Risk for Thrombocytopenia Increased After ChAdOx1-S Vaccine
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for thrombocytopenia is increased after receipt of the ChAdOx1-S vaccine compared with BNT162b2, according to a study published online Oct. 26 in The BMJ. Xintong Li, from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues quantified the comparative...
KXLY
Exposure to Air Pollution May Raise Risk for Dementia
THURSDAY, Oct. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Higher exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is associated with an increased risk for dementia, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Oct. 26 in Neurology. Ehsan Abolhasani, M.D., from the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry at Western University...
KXLY
Omicron BA.2 Subvariant Less Severe Than Delta, Original Omicron
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The omicron BA.2 subvariant seems to be less severe than the delta variant and the original omicron variant, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in JAMA Network Open. Zachary H. Strasser, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues...
KXLY
Blacks, Hispanics Less Likely Than Whites to Receive Bystander CPR
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Blacks and Hispanics are less likely than Whites to receive bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, according to a study published in the Oct. 27 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. R. Angel Garcia, M.D., from Saint Luke’s...
KXLY
ASTRO: Ultra-High-Dose Radiotherapy Feasible for Extremity Bone Mets
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Ultra-high-dose-rate radiotherapy delivered at more than 40 Gy/sec (FLASH therapy) is clinically feasible for extremity bone metastases, according to a study published online Oct. 23 in JAMA Oncology to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), held from Oct. 23 to 26 in San Antonio.
KXLY
Evidence Found for Familial Aggregation of Stillbirth
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There is familial aggregation of stillbirth, according to a study published online Sept. 26 in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Tsegaselassie Workalemahu, Ph.D., from the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, and colleagues conducted a statewide matched...
KXLY
A TikTok trend about mouth taping while you sleep can be dangerous
The social media platform TikTok has helped spread yet another potentially dangerous idea: taping your lips shut to stop mouth breathing at night. “If you have obstructive sleep apnea, yes, this can be very dangerous,” said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.
Comments / 0