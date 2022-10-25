Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
A Vikings Trade Suggestion that Could Improve the Defense
It’s no secret that Minnesota’s pass coverage has struggled at various points in 2022. While we’ve seen some really good things from the two outside corners, the slot position has been much more of an issue. For this reason, the recent Vikings trade suggestion from PFF is quite reasonable.
Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest
Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
TRADE: Vikings Main Competition in NFC Gets Stronger
Well, it seems the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t content with starting the season 6-0 as the Vikings main competition in the NFC gets stronger ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Eagles completed a trade with one of Minnesota’s NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, to acquire star pass-rusher Robert Quinn.
Bleacher Report Tags Vikings for QB in 2023 NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is six months away, but for some football brains, draft scouting never stops. Accordingly, Bleacher Report has an interesting idea for the Minnesota Vikings. Citing Kirk Cousins’s age, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine theorized Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Vikings as a project-type quarterback.
Four Plausible Trade Partners for Vikings
The trade deadline is fast approaching in the NFL, and all signs seem to point to the Vikings attempting to make a move to improve their roster. Here are four teams that could be plausible trade partners for the Vikings. Denver Broncos. Denver remains the most likely partner for Minnesota,...
‘The love is real’: Patrick Beverley shouts out Minnesota ahead of must-win game vs. Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley spent only one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but it appears as if he left a lasting impact. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Beverley took to Twitter to express the love he’s felt being back in Minnesota. Patrick Beverley...
The Vikings Could Once Again Be Facing A Depleted OL
The Minnesota Vikings entered their bye week following a 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins. They were spearheaded by a ferocious pass rush, one that got to Dolphins quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater six times. In total, they pressured the two quarterbacks a combined 31 times on the day.
If the Vikings Want a High-End WR, It’ll Cost Them
Over the past few days, the Vikings evidently have been shopping for a high-end wide receiver to join Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. However, the price for such a receiver may become very steep as evidenced by recent trades. On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired second year WR...
Christian Darrisaw Poised for All-Pro Season
When the Minnesota Vikings traded back in the first round of the 2021 draft and selected Christian Darrisaw, it was met with some skepticism. Now midway through his second year, he’s poised for an All-Pro season. Hokie Beginnings. He received exactly one offer to play college football and that...
Questions Answered: Cousins’ Next Payday, Prediction for Cardinals Game, Booth’s Snaps
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 27th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Skol Debate: Are the Packers Still Legit Contenders for the NFC North?
Currently, the race in the NFC North favors the Vikings, not the Packers. Coming into the season, we’d have expected the opposite to be the case. For three-straight seasons, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur have led their team to the division crown. The safest guess would have been for that trend to continue in 2022. After the opening third(ish) of the season, it no longer looks like GB is the favorite. In fact, Minnesota has built a formidable 2.5 game lead. The upcoming games in Week 8 offer the potential for that lead to grow even further, especially since GB has to take on the Bills (in Buffalo!).
7 Big Storylines for Cardinals at Vikings
This is Episode 150 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the big storylines ahead of Vikings-Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8. Particularly, performance after bye weeks, Kirk Cousins, and Kyler Murray are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism —...
NHL Rumour: Minnesota Wild Defencemen Could Be On His Way Out
If there is one surprise team right now, it is the Minnesota Wild. Not getting off to the hot start everyone expected, concerns surrounding their future are in question. One player to watch out for is Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Depending on how the season goes, he could become a trade target around the deadline.
What’s the Scariest Part of Cheering for the Vikings? VT and P/PTSD Writers Weigh In
Halloween is almost here, Vikings fans. Soon, children will fill the streets dressed as their favorite monsters as they try to scrounge up as much candy as possible. On TV, there are spooky movies and show specials. Stores far and wide are selling their decorations to people looking to give their home a scarier look. I, for one, happen to enjoy the decorations.
Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Have a Post-Bye Hiccup
Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
Healthy Vikings Look Like They’re Ready to Roll in Week 8
The Vikings’ roster is almost completely healthy heading into their Week 8 game against the Cardinals. The game offers Minnesota the chance to climb to 6-1 as it looks to maintain its great position in the NFC playoff race. According to the most recent injury report, only one player...
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Jamison Battle Undergoes Successful Surgery; Listed Week-to-Week
University of Minnesota men's basketball junior forward Jamison Battle underwent a successful minor foot surgery today and is listed as week-to-week following the procedure. The Golden Gophers host St. Olaf in an exhibition game on Nov. 2 and open the regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Western Michigan.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
