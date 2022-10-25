Currently, the race in the NFC North favors the Vikings, not the Packers. Coming into the season, we’d have expected the opposite to be the case. For three-straight seasons, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur have led their team to the division crown. The safest guess would have been for that trend to continue in 2022. After the opening third(ish) of the season, it no longer looks like GB is the favorite. In fact, Minnesota has built a formidable 2.5 game lead. The upcoming games in Week 8 offer the potential for that lead to grow even further, especially since GB has to take on the Bills (in Buffalo!).

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO