Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

TRADE: Vikings Main Competition in NFC Gets Stronger

Well, it seems the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t content with starting the season 6-0 as the Vikings main competition in the NFC gets stronger ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Eagles completed a trade with one of Minnesota’s NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, to acquire star pass-rusher Robert Quinn.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Tags Vikings for QB in 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is six months away, but for some football brains, draft scouting never stops. Accordingly, Bleacher Report has an interesting idea for the Minnesota Vikings. Citing Kirk Cousins’s age, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine theorized Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson to the Vikings as a project-type quarterback.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Four Plausible Trade Partners for Vikings

The trade deadline is fast approaching in the NFL, and all signs seem to point to the Vikings attempting to make a move to improve their roster. Here are four teams that could be plausible trade partners for the Vikings. Denver Broncos. Denver remains the most likely partner for Minnesota,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Could Once Again Be Facing A Depleted OL

The Minnesota Vikings entered their bye week following a 24-16 victory over the Miami Dolphins. They were spearheaded by a ferocious pass rush, one that got to Dolphins quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater six times. In total, they pressured the two quarterbacks a combined 31 times on the day.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Christian Darrisaw Poised for All-Pro Season

When the Minnesota Vikings traded back in the first round of the 2021 draft and selected Christian Darrisaw, it was met with some skepticism. Now midway through his second year, he’s poised for an All-Pro season. Hokie Beginnings. He received exactly one offer to play college football and that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Skol Debate: Are the Packers Still Legit Contenders for the NFC North?

Currently, the race in the NFC North favors the Vikings, not the Packers. Coming into the season, we’d have expected the opposite to be the case. For three-straight seasons, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur have led their team to the division crown. The safest guess would have been for that trend to continue in 2022. After the opening third(ish) of the season, it no longer looks like GB is the favorite. In fact, Minnesota has built a formidable 2.5 game lead. The upcoming games in Week 8 offer the potential for that lead to grow even further, especially since GB has to take on the Bills (in Buffalo!).
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

7 Big Storylines for Cardinals at Vikings

This is Episode 150 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the big storylines ahead of Vikings-Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 8. Particularly, performance after bye weeks, Kirk Cousins, and Kyler Murray are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumour: Minnesota Wild Defencemen Could Be On His Way Out

If there is one surprise team right now, it is the Minnesota Wild. Not getting off to the hot start everyone expected, concerns surrounding their future are in question. One player to watch out for is Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Depending on how the season goes, he could become a trade target around the deadline.
SAINT PAUL, MN
purplePTSD.com

What’s the Scariest Part of Cheering for the Vikings? VT and P/PTSD Writers Weigh In

Halloween is almost here, Vikings fans. Soon, children will fill the streets dressed as their favorite monsters as they try to scrounge up as much candy as possible. On TV, there are spooky movies and show specials. Stores far and wide are selling their decorations to people looking to give their home a scarier look. I, for one, happen to enjoy the decorations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Have a Post-Bye Hiccup

Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

