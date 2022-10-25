Read full article on original website
Tompkins County sees increase in vehicle fires, data shows
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Tompkins County, reports of vehicle fires are up for the third straight month. The Emergency Response Department received eight calls about vehicle fires in September. That’s double the number from August, and substantially higher than July. Nearby in Cortland County, a burning car...
Cortland County officials consider therapy dog services
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County legislators will have the final say on therapy dogs. The county is considering offering comfort services for clients. Officials say the dogs would bring therapeutic value to the Department of Social Services and the Child Advocacy Center. The services would cost $50 per...
Tompkins County website to become more language-accessible
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County aims to make its website more friendly for foreign languages. Communications Director Dominick Recckio says locals are translating the site by hand. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are being used to pay the locals, he says. Recckio says eight or nine...
Tompkins Co. leader calls TIDES a step toward solving Ithaca’s homeless problem
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca area leaders are working on TIDES, The Ithaca Designated Encampment Site. It would see the development of a partnership between the city and “the Jungle.”. Tompkins County Legislator Rich John is a supporter. John says TIDES is one part of a larger, multi-pronged...
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Tioga County looks to add foster homes
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s an opportunity to become a foster parent in Tioga County. Officials are seeking foster homes for kids. They say the goal is to build friendships and support families. If you’re interested, there’s an upcoming informational meeting. It’s at 6:30 PM on Thursday at...
Tioga County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying individual
BARTON, N.Y. (WHCU) -The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying the individual pictured below. It stems from a June incident in the Town of Barton. There is no more information available currently. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 687-1010 or leave a tip.
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
Opposition remains strong to Dandy proposal in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The opinions of Lansing residents remain mostly negative toward a proposed new Dandy Mini-Mart. According to the Ithaca Voice, a recent public hearing drew nearly unanimous opposition to the proposal, which would see a nearly 59-hundred square foot Dandy built across from the Rogues’ Harbor Inn at the intersection of East Shore Drive and Ridge Road. A larger version was first proposed in January 2021.
Road rage attack in Cortland County
On October 20th, Cortland City police officers responded to a road rage incident at 224 Tompkins Street in Cortland.
Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper
Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
Three Burdett men arrested on drug charges
BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Three Schuyler County men have been arrested on drug charges after a months-long investigation by New York State Police and Elmira Police. NYSP arrested Robert Bump (51, Michael Barsavage (65), and Donald Vertoske (48), all from Burdett, on October 25. Police said officers conducted a search warrant on SR 227 in […]
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director of...
Developers hope to heighten proposed Ithaca apartment building
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A proposed apartment building in Ithaca could be getting taller. The project on East State Street is set to have six floors, but planners hope to add a seventh floor on the western wing. The addition would create 45 more apartments. Developer Jeff Githens says...
Tompkins County Health Department Looking for Woman Bit by Skunk
The Tompkins County Health Department is looking for a woman who was bitten by a skunk on Tuesday after she reportedly tried to pet or feed the animal. An alert from the Tompkins County Health Department described the woman as middle aged or older, wearing a long, hood sweater and carrying a backpack. A resident witnessed the skunk bite the woman and urged her to contact the health department as wild animal bites can transmit rabies. It was one of two reported bites in the downtown Ithaca area with reports of two skunks approaching and following people around the area.
Deputies arrest man for Wayne County road rage incident
CLYDE, N.Y. — Deputies say a Wayne County motorist almost hit a child on the sidewalk. Police are calling this a case of road rage. The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Joshua Peterson of Clyde. Deputies tell us the child was not involved in Sunday’s road rage incident.
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. On Monday, he entered an Alford plea to petit larceny where...
Palmyra clears out dump site after owner ignores numerous citations and warnings
Numerous citations, town code enforcement visits, court actions decisions and certified letters were sent to the Lyon Road address for well over a year. Each visit and notice was ignored until the Town of Palmyra decided to take a final action. David (Dave) Morrison, is well-known for ignoring municipal and...
After a county judge candidate’s near-fatal bender, voters could write in a new ending
Rhonda Youngs is surging in a most remarkable race for Madison County Court judge. She’s won the support of the leaders of the Republican, Democratic and Conservative parties. Volunteers are signing up to campaign for her. Top elected county officials back her.
