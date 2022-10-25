ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis North High parents, teachers express safety concerns to city leaders

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Parents, students and teachers at North Community High School are concerned about getting their kids home safe. At a meeting on Thursday, parents shared those concerns with top leaders from the city, the state, and the school district. And they were asked to not leave that auditorium without sharing steps that they're committed to taking to make it better.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's encampment staff directions

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police chief nominee talks vision at public hearing

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man nominated to become the next Minneapolis police chief, Brian O'Hara, faced the public Wednesday as his nomination enters the final stages before approval. O’Hara most recently was deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey. Before that, he was the public safety director in Newark and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bethel University News

Bethel Alert: Shelter in Place Ended

The Ramsey County shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Community members at the 3900 and Anderson Center campuses may continue with normal work and classes and move between buildings freely. Please go to bethel.edu/bethel-alert for more information. The Campaign for Bethel University. Bethel students and alumni accomplish incredible things in their...
SAINT PAUL, MN
willmarradio.com

Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas

(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theevreport.com

Polestar Cars Arrives in the Twin Cities with a Minneapolis Retail Space

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has opened a new retail location in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Serving the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area, this new Polestar Space will give local customers the opportunity to experience Polestar’s unique retail environment and explore the brand’s lineup. Polestar Minneapolis is located at 1615 West End Blvd., St Louis Park, MN 55416.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Ramsey County sheriff wants lawmakers to come back for a special session.Crime has been a big topic before the Nov. 8 election.Sheriff Bob Fletcher says with a $12 billion surplus, that money could be going to crime prevention strategies.Fletcher says regardless of who wins that day, lawmakers should come back the next day and prove they're serious about doing something about crime - and only crime."It doesn't have to be all issues. Some of those issues can wait until July. Crime can't wait. We cannot wait. We are drowning right now," Fletcher said. Both the governor and legislative leaders released statements in response to the press conference, with both sides blaming the other for not doing more to tackle crime. 
B105

Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar

The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
