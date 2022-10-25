Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes fall 4-2 to No. 2 Minnesota Golden GophersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
Minnesota Gov. Walz, Jensen come out swinging in last debate
MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen came out swinging Friday in their final debate of the campaign as they gave voters a last chance to make head-to-head comparisons on how the candidates would lead Minnesota. "Scott's vision is a dark and fearful vision of...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
fox9.com
Concordia College student from Chaska commissioned by Wisconsin orchestra for original composition
As a music composition major at Concordia College in Moorhead, Jacob Shay knows how to both write and play a good tune. But one of the Chaska native's latest creations will soon be featured on a larger stage.
fox9.com
People of Color Career Fair back in Minneapolis for first time since pandemic
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Jacquieta Whittington is turning over a new leaf when it comes to work. "I worked in the field for more than 30 years dealing with children and adolescents in foster care and adoption," said Whittington. Recently laid off from her job as a mental health advocate,...
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
fox9.com
Minneapolis North High parents, teachers express safety concerns to city leaders
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Parents, students and teachers at North Community High School are concerned about getting their kids home safe. At a meeting on Thursday, parents shared those concerns with top leaders from the city, the state, and the school district. And they were asked to not leave that auditorium without sharing steps that they're committed to taking to make it better.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
redlakenationnews.com
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's encampment staff directions
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police chief nominee talks vision at public hearing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man nominated to become the next Minneapolis police chief, Brian O'Hara, faced the public Wednesday as his nomination enters the final stages before approval. O’Hara most recently was deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey. Before that, he was the public safety director in Newark and...
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
Who Does Target Give Political Donations To?
Minneapolis-based Target and its owners, employees, and affiliates -- including Shipt -- have given $622,567 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to...
Bethel University News
Bethel Alert: Shelter in Place Ended
The Ramsey County shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Community members at the 3900 and Anderson Center campuses may continue with normal work and classes and move between buildings freely. Please go to bethel.edu/bethel-alert for more information. The Campaign for Bethel University. Bethel students and alumni accomplish incredible things in their...
willmarradio.com
Two area counties among those declare drought disaster areas
(St. Paul, MN) -- The U-S-D-A is designating seven Minnesota counties as primary natural disaster areas. Farmers in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Ramsey, Scott and Sibley counties are now eligible for emergency loans due to severe drought conditions. The federal funding can be used to replace equipment or livestock, to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debt. Contiguous counties are also eligible for aid. The list includes Anoka, Blue Earth, Goodhue, McCleod, Nicollet, Renville, Sherburne, Waseca, Washington and Wright counties. There's more info at farmers-dot-gov.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
theevreport.com
Polestar Cars Arrives in the Twin Cities with a Minneapolis Retail Space
Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has opened a new retail location in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Serving the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area, this new Polestar Space will give local customers the opportunity to experience Polestar’s unique retail environment and explore the brand’s lineup. Polestar Minneapolis is located at 1615 West End Blvd., St Louis Park, MN 55416.
Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Ramsey County sheriff wants lawmakers to come back for a special session.Crime has been a big topic before the Nov. 8 election.Sheriff Bob Fletcher says with a $12 billion surplus, that money could be going to crime prevention strategies.Fletcher says regardless of who wins that day, lawmakers should come back the next day and prove they're serious about doing something about crime - and only crime."It doesn't have to be all issues. Some of those issues can wait until July. Crime can't wait. We cannot wait. We are drowning right now," Fletcher said. Both the governor and legislative leaders released statements in response to the press conference, with both sides blaming the other for not doing more to tackle crime.
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
