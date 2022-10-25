Don’t ignore reality, the Cleveland Guardians very won Chris Antonetti deserved to win the Executive of the Year. Congratulations go out to Chris Antonetti who won the Sporting News Executive of the Year, for the MLB’s 2022 season. The Cleveland Guardians marched out a horde of young rookies, but really only relied on a few for the whole year. The strategy worked, however, and with a few key rookies in the lineup, as well as a few key pitchers, the Cleveland Guardians had a great year.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO