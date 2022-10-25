Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Related
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Is Bam Adebayo’s offense finally finding a groove for the Miami Heat?
In the Miami Heat’s latest game against the Warriors, Bam Adebayo finished with an impressive box score of 26 points and eight rebounds, shooting 76.9 percent on his field goals along the way. This is much more reminiscent of the Bam we saw last regular season. This concern arises...
Eagles rumors: Howie Roseman might be looking to poach the Saints again
You’ll never hear any complaints this way. Still, at some point, one has to wonder why the other 31 NFL franchises still answer the phone and listen to what Philadelphia Eagles vice president/general manager Howie Roseman has to say. That’s especially true of New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He has to be tired of being taken to the woodshed.
The Chicago Bears make a big trade that shows they have a plan
There is no question that the Chicago Bears changed the conversation around their team after their convincing victory over the New England Patriots on Monday but that victory shouldn’t change the overall direction of the team. Confirmation that the Bears’ front office understands the direction that the team is...
Nick Castellanos sends Phillies to extras: Best memes and tweets
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos made the catch of his life in right field, robbing Jeremy Peña and the Astros of a World Series walkoff. Apologies to Houston, but a World Series game shouldn’t end on two bloop singles. Nick Castellanos is by no means an elite defender....
Chris Antonetti deserved the Executive of the Year Award for the Cleveland Guardians season
Don’t ignore reality, the Cleveland Guardians very won Chris Antonetti deserved to win the Executive of the Year. Congratulations go out to Chris Antonetti who won the Sporting News Executive of the Year, for the MLB’s 2022 season. The Cleveland Guardians marched out a horde of young rookies, but really only relied on a few for the whole year. The strategy worked, however, and with a few key rookies in the lineup, as well as a few key pitchers, the Cleveland Guardians had a great year.
Brian Dawkins talks Barry Sanders and proudest NFL moment
Philadelphia Eagles legend and Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins spoke with FanSided’s Stacking The Box podcast about Barry Sanders’ greatness. Few players are more accomplished throughout NFL history than Brian Dawkins. Dawkins, 49, earned nine Pro Bowl berths throughout his illustrious 16-year career, spending 14 campaigns with...
Revisionist History: 3 teams that should’ve signed Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros signed Justin Verlander to a two-year, $50 million contract last offseason, but it wasn’t without some level of competition. What are those general managers thinking now?. Houston signed Verlander to a one-year, prove it deal, and it has paid off big time. The high AAV for...
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0