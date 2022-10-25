Read full article on original website
klcc.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Need a scare? Visit some of Oregon’s most haunted locations
Oregon is known for many things. Its natural beauty, its urban oases, and of course the sheer amount of breweries per square mile. But there is something that hides beneath all of these things. Something darker and more fantastic…. Ghosts.
focushillsboro.com
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023
Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
opb.org
Superabundant dispatch: How Oregon sugar helped win WWII
Editor’s note: OPB’s video series “Superabundant” explores the stories behind the foods of the Pacific Northwest. Now we’re taking the same guiding principles to a new platform: Email. We’ve brought on food writer Heather Arndt Anderson, a Portland-based culinary historian and botanist, to highlight different aspects of the region’s food ecosystem every week. This week she takes a look at sugar in the Northwest.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Oregon contractor knows the ropes of building and moving a 250-ton floating house
Don’t use a carpenter’s level to establish a horizontal line when building a floating house, says Marc Even, who often has three custom homes, in various stages of completion, bobbing on the water outside his St. Helens facility on the Columbia River. Measure from the flat platform up...
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan
My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
Readers respond: Limit gun magazine size
If a person in Oregon wants to shoot a deer or elk, the magazine on their rifle can contain no more than 5 cartridges. However, if a person in Oregon wants to shoot up a classroom, church, synagogue or mosque, Oregon provides no limit on the size of the assault rifle’s magazine. It’s time to stop this insanity. Let’s protect our school children and worshippers. Vote yes on Measure 114 and limit the size of the magazine. Mike Sands, Portland.
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
How a Timber Mill Spawned a Black Community, and Likely Sparked the Fire That Destroyed It
This story was originally published by Inside Climate News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Weed, Calif.—On Sept. 2, DeAndre Thomas noticed the gusting wind at 5:30 in the morning. The 39-year-old had just finished his overnight shift at the veneer mill where he is a third-generation employee; his grandfather moved from Mississippi to Weed to work there in the mid-1900s.
opb.org
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
The Best Outdoor Adventures in Oregon
If you are traveling in Oregon and looking for an outdoor adventure, there are plenty to choose from. With such a diverse state, an outdoor adventure can mean many different things. If you are in to mountain biking, sport climbing, SUPing or just floating down river, Oregon has it. If you are in to hiking, caving, skiing, or surfing, Oregon has it.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Sea lion disease outbreak at Oregon Coast; A new Coast Guard base; Remembering a small town mayor
Sea lion disease outbreak reported at Oregon Coast. Wildlife officials say a leptospirosis outbreak has left more than 150 sea lions sick or dead along the Oregon Coast, and they warn the bacteria can sicken pets and livestock. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is advising dog and horse owners to discuss leptospirosis vaccinations with their veterinarians. Beachgoers are urged to keep their dogs on leashes, and at least 150 feet away from live or dead sea lions. The disease can spread through contact with an infected animal’s bodily fluids. People are at lower risk of infection from leptospirosis, and may not even show symptoms if they’re infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (OPB Staff)
traveloregon.com
Everyone Can Clam on the Oregon Coast
Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. Whether you’re a clam newbie or somebody who always...
ijpr.org
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
Oregon’s gubernatorial race: Who is Donice Noelle Smith?
Oregon voters may be unfamiliar with gubernatorial candidate Donice Noelle Smith, who has not taken part in debates with frontrunners Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson. However, Smith is on the ballot for the 2022 general election.
LETTERS: Is it time for change in Oregon?
The Nov. 8 election is on News-Times readers' minds. See what they have to say in our weekly mailbag.Change course to fix Oregon's problems We have a few problems. The number of violent crimes in Portland increased 38% in 2021 according to FBI data, overdose deaths have increased by 41% since the legalization of heroin. During the summer of 2020, our Democrat leadership allowed 100 nights of unimpeded rioting in the streets, destroying businesses, injuring Oregonians and tourists. Our taxes are high. Our electric grid is unreliable and our forests have been mismanaged for years, allowing undergrowth and deadwood to...
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bears in Southern Oregon; Eugene rental protections; Ballot issue in Newberg
More bears or more sightings in Southern Oregon? Officials say both. The number of black bears roaming both rural and urban landscapes in Southern Oregon appears to be on the rise, according to state wildlife and forestry officials. People are reporting more run-ins with bears this summer and fall, including a bear attack in west Medford. “I do think the late snow and freeze we had at the end of April probably killed a lot of vegetation and a lot of berry buds at various elevations,” said Matthew Vargas, assistant district wildlife biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. If there’s less food at higher elevations, the bears go looking for something to eat at lower elevations, often near housing. And increasingly more people have security cameras to catch the bears in action, which people are eager to report. “We’re definitely getting more calls than usual,” Vargas said. (Buffy Pollock, Mail Tribune)
My view: The governor Oregon needs is Tina Kotek
Beaverton mayor: Then-Speaker Kotek worked with mayors to address the problems of houselessness. I love Oregon. And like many Oregonians, I'm frustrated because things are not working as they should be. We have a housing and houselessness crisis in Oregon. Decades in the making, this was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Our next governor's top priority must be getting our houseless neighbors off the streets and into housing. Mayors are on the front lines of this crisis and we need a partner in the governor's seat who understands and is committed to bold, strategic action. All three candidates for governor...
