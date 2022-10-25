ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores

Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 40%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
People

These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off

“Instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud” Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats.  Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart...
People

Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers

"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again.  Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Apartment Therapy

Wayfair Sells a Giant King Crab Chair, and the Internet Is Obsessed

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
MAINE STATE
People

Shoppers Call This Convenient Bed in a Bag Set 'Soft and Amazing' — and It's on Sale for Only $56

 "Just what I was looking for in order to get that ‘hotel feel’ in my bedroom" If your bedding is worn out and not cutting it anymore, but shopping individually for a new comforter, sheets, and pillowcases sounds too time-consuming (and honestly, expensive), there's an easy (and comfy) alternative you should be aware of.  We're eyeing up the Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now, and has everything you need to totally update your bedding for the...
Men's Health

Wayfair Is Having a Huge Sale on Weighted Blankets During Way Day

WAYFAIR IS gracing us with yet another massive sale event right now and we're digging through the best home finds to share the deals worth stocking up on (be it furniture, decorations, or gifts for the season). One item we're definitely adding to our carts is a weighted blanket. Perfect for snuggling up as the temperatures get colder, weighted blankets have been shown to help reduce insomnia and aid in better sleep quality. They also work by delivering an even amount of gentle, soothing pressure to your body to help calm your nervous system—kind of like a warm hug.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy