Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Amazon is quietly shutting down Fabric.com, one of the largest online fabric stores
Crafters, home sewists, and small businesses will soon lose a major online fabric source. Fabric.com, a longtime retailer of fabrics, trims, notions, and other supplies, is shutting down. Since launching in the late ’90s, Fabric.com has been a mainstay for casual crafters and small business owners alike, offering by-the-yard fabric...
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 40%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now — and They're Up to 39% Off
“Instantly your feet feel like they are on a foam cloud” Whether you're cooking a big holiday meal or whipping up a complicated dish, standing on bare floors for long stretches of time can be uncomfortable or just downright painful. That's why it's a good idea for home chefs to invest in cushioned kitchen mats. Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Mattitude Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats that are up to 39 percent off. The cushioned mats have been ranking on Amazon's Movers and Shakers home and kitchen chart...
Amazon Shoppers Have Walked Miles at Disney World in These 'Breathable' Under-$40 Slip-On Sneakers
"They are so light, you feel like you have nothing on your feet" We've all been there: that critical moment when a new pair of shoes just fails. The dreaded discomfort often hits at the most inopportune times and promptly afterward, the toe torturers are shoved into the back of the closet, never to be heard from again. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a reliable pair of casual slip-ons that promise a level of comfort that will last. The Konhill Casual Walking Slip-On Shoes have racked up more...
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
The best deals on furniture ahead of Black Friday: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been thinking about redecorating your home for the holidays, you're in luck. There are tons of deals on...
The best sales to shop today: Wayfair, AirPods, Dyson and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on Amazon Beauty, a discounted Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum and savings on our favorite Waterpik water flosser. All that and more below.
Apartment Therapy
Wayfair Sells a Giant King Crab Chair, and the Internet Is Obsessed
Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
Shoppers Call This Convenient Bed in a Bag Set 'Soft and Amazing' — and It's on Sale for Only $56
"Just what I was looking for in order to get that ‘hotel feel’ in my bedroom" If your bedding is worn out and not cutting it anymore, but shopping individually for a new comforter, sheets, and pillowcases sounds too time-consuming (and honestly, expensive), there's an easy (and comfy) alternative you should be aware of. We're eyeing up the Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now, and has everything you need to totally update your bedding for the...
5 Things You Should Never Buy on Black Friday
Black Friday is big business. Marketed as a frenzied shopping cure-all, retailers are getting wise to the hype surrounding Black Friday (while still participating in it, of course). Other sales during...
Whoa: A Restaurant-Ready Outdoor Heater Is Almost $300 Off at Amazon Right Now
Shoppers say it provides “a wonderful ambiance.”
Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Taking a page out of Walmart's book, Costco has announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which start next week and run near the end of November. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...
Take advantage of early Black Friday luggage deals, from Monos to Samsonite
Some retailers are ahead of the curve and dishing out early luggage deals a month before Black Friday.
Get a fancy Wi-Fi enabled drip coffee maker for 40% off on Amazon
Create barista-quality brew at home with a discounted Café Specialty coffee maker.
Crazy bargains on sofas, rugs and more: The best furniture deals at Wayfair's massive early Black Friday sale, happening right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Wayfair's early Black Friday sale, Way Day, is on now through Thursday. This is your best chance of the season...
Costco is selling 'world’s largest' jigsaw puzzle at a whopping 29 feet
If you're an avid puzzler, this is what you've been waiting for your whole life.
Men's Health
Wayfair Is Having a Huge Sale on Weighted Blankets During Way Day
WAYFAIR IS gracing us with yet another massive sale event right now and we're digging through the best home finds to share the deals worth stocking up on (be it furniture, decorations, or gifts for the season). One item we're definitely adding to our carts is a weighted blanket. Perfect for snuggling up as the temperatures get colder, weighted blankets have been shown to help reduce insomnia and aid in better sleep quality. They also work by delivering an even amount of gentle, soothing pressure to your body to help calm your nervous system—kind of like a warm hug.
Away is offering Black Friday discounts on all its suitcases for the first time ever
You can save up to $100 with the deal.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0