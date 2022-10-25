Georgia Southern Extra: Eagles football team loses versatile veteran Amare Jones to injury

The Georgia Southern football team is on a bye week, but the Eagles still made news, and it wasn't good.

The team announced Monday that fifth-year receiver Amare Jones had suffered an internal injury in Saturday’s victory at Old Dominion that required surgery on Sunday. He will miss the rest of the season.

Jones has proven in less than two seasons to be a highly valuable member of the team with the ability to play multiple positions. This season, he has focused on wide receiver and punt returner.

The Frisco, Texas, native had is fourth on the squad with 35 receptions for 483 yards in eight games, an average of 13.8 per catch and 60.38 per game. His six touchdowns lead all receivers.

The receiving corps already is missing Sam Kenerson , who suffered a season-ending injury in two games and had eight catches for 130 yards.

The sure-handed Jones also has returned 12 punts for 112 yards, a 9.33 average. Senior slotback Khaleb Hood has a lot of experience at this role and has two punt returns for 29 yards. True freshman Joshua "The Jet" Thompson also has returned one punt for 12 yards.

Jones (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) also has returned one kickoff for 16 yards.

Last season, after transferring from Tulane, the versatile Jones was selected first-team All-Sun Belt as a flex option on offense by Pro Football Network.

He played in 10 games and started six — at quarterback, running back or receiver. He played 380 total snaps (370 on offense, 10 on special teams).

Jones caught 25 passes for 351 yards, ran for 196 yards on 41 carries and threw for 45 yards (4 of 8, one interception), to finish third on the team with 547 all-purpose yards.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Eagles capture The Southern at Savannah Golf Club

Sparked by an ace in the second round, Sarunchana Rattanasin shot a 76-70-74--220 to finish second and lead the Georgia Southern women's golf team to the team title at the first playing of The Southern on Oct. 19 at The Savannah Golf Club.

The Eagles won by 10 strokes over Yale, and Western Kentucky finished third. Yale's Ami Gianchandani (1-over par) earned medalist honors by three strokes over Rattanasin (4-over).

"I think the last couple days have shown how much grit this team has," Eagles coach Mimi Burke said in a press release. "It was a true team effort out there all three rounds. The first day (Oct. 17) was pretty gettable so we took advantage of that. (Oct. 18) there was some wind and tougher conditions, so it was all about just accepting the day and whoever had the most pars and stayed solid and mentally tough throughout the day was going to separate, and that's what they did. It showed how tough they are and what they are capable of doing."

Rattanasin's ace, her fourth overall and first in college, came on the par-3, 120-yard 14th hole on the second day. She also made three birdies in the round and posted a 2-under 70, the lowest score of the round. Teammate Abby Newton shot the second-lowest score of the day with a 72 after birdieing 17 and 18 coming in.

Rattanasin and Alex Stevenson led the Eagles on Oct. 19 with each carding a 74, and Haley Yerxa shooting a 75. Karlee Vardas , who tied for 26th, shot 77 to round out the Eagle counters.

Georgia Southern led the field in par-3 and par-4 scoring, and the Eagles tied for second in pars and were third in birdies.

It was the first time the Georgia Southern women's golf program has hosted a fall event and the first time the Eagles hosted an event at The Savannah Golf Club. GS hosted The Strutter at Georgia Southern University course in the spring in 2019 (champions) and 2021 (second place).

"The membership here and the pro shop staff and everybody has been super supportive," Burke said. "All the teams really liked the course out there. It was a battle and a true test this week, and it definitely separated teams. We got all positive reviews, and a lot of teams are excited to come back in the coming years. So, we're really happy with how it turned out, and I think in years to come, it's going to be an awesome collegiate event."

Team score

1. GS — 296-300-300—896 (+32)

GS individuals

2. Sarunchana Rattanasin 76-70-74—220 (+4)

4. Abby Newton 70-72-80—222 (+6)

11. Haley Yerxa 76-77-75—228 (+12)

T12. Alex Stevenson 74-81-74—229 (+13)

T17. Taylor Oberparleiter * 77-82-72—231 (+15)

T26. Karlee Vardas 77-81-77-—235 (+19)

T44. Meiqi Gao * 85-80-76—241 (+25)

T50. Regina Plascencia * 81-79-83—243 (+27)

* Playing as an individual

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Sun Belt honor for Eagles' Heinrichs

Georgia Southern junior center back Sade Heinrichs has been selected the Sun Belt Conference Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

Heinrichs played all 180 minutes in a pair of shutout wins this week, extending the Eagles' current win streak and shutout streak to five matches.

The native of Monchengladbach, Germany, was huge in defense in the Eagles' 1-0 win at ULM on Thursday and in a 1-0 win over James Madison, who entered Sunday's match unbeaten in Sun Belt play.Against the Dukes on Sunday, she won several one-on-one battles against the James Madison forwards and limited the team to just 10 shots in the victory.

A second-team All-Sun Belt selection a year ago, Heinrichs played in all 90 minutes in 14 straight matches for the Eagles this season and combined with fellow center back Megan Przybysz, the center back pairing has missed just 30 minutes of time on the pitch in 2022.

This is the second weekly honor for Heinrichs in her career as she was the league's Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 5, 2021. It is the second weekly honor for the Eagles in 2022 as freshman goalkeeper Katie Oakley was the league's Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 6.

The Eagles conclude the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Georgia State in Atlanta.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

GS could be on ESPN networks

NEW ORLEANS — Four Sun Belt Conference men's basketball games will appear on either ESPN2 or ESPNU during the 2022-23 regular season, so there's a possiblity coach Brian Burg 's Eagles could play on the national metworks.

Three Sun Belt conference matchups will be part of wildcard appearances during the 2023 league slate. The game selections will be determined at a later date. The three wild-card windows are Saturday, Jan. 7 (8 p.m. ET, ESPNU), Thursday, Jan. 12 (9 p.m., ESPN2) and Friday, Feb. 24 (9 p.m., ESPN2). The Feb. 24 date marks the final day of the regular season.

ESPNU will also televise the non-conference matchup featuring South Alabama hosting Alabama on Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.

In addition, every conference game and home non-conference game for each men's and women's basketball program within the Sun Belt will air on ESPN+.

As part of the Sun Belt's comprehensive media rights partnership with ESPN, which runs through the 2030-31 academic year, the ESPN networks also will broadcast the championship games of the Sun Belt men's and women's basketball tournaments.

The women's basketball finale will air on ESPNU (time TBD) on Monday, March 6. The men's basketball championship game will be broadcast on ESPN2 (time TBD) on Monday, March 6.

2022-23 Sun Belt Men's Basketball ESPN2/ESPNU regular-season TV schedule

Nov. 15 — Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Jan. 7 — Wild card, 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Jan. 12 — Wild card, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Feb. 24 — Wild card, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Potential matches include Old Dominion at Georgia Southern on Jan. 7; Georgia Southern at App State on Jan. 12; and App State at Georgia Southern on Feb. 24.

Nathan Dominitz is the Sports Content Editor of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com.

