WATCH: Sigourney Weaver urges women to facilitate illegal abortions on The View

By Julia Johnson, Trending News Editor
 3 days ago
On Tuesday's episode of The View, actress Sigourney Weaver encouraged women to organize and provide abortions in places where they aren't legal.

"I feel like a lot of us need to become Janes," Weaver, whose new movie focuses on abortion, told the hosts.

"The Janes were a group in Chicago of women who came together to help women get safe abortions, which were impossible to get," she explained.

Call Jane, a new movie starring Weaver and Elizabeth Banks, takes place in a pre-Roe v. Wade America and follows an underground group of women as they facilitate illegal abortions. The film will be in theaters on Friday.

According to Weaver, the group's goal is "to offer women a safe, loving, supportive, compassionate place in which to have a good procedure with a good outcome, and I find the group very inspiring."

Banks told the hosts that "there are so many people right now judging women who are having abortion healthcare."

She further described learning of the overturning of Roe over the summer.

“I woke up pretty devastated," she said. “I woke up with less rights that day.”

“My children have fewer rights," Banks claimed.

Weaver added that the issue is not political in her opinion, but she believes the movie is coming out at the perfect time, just before the midterm elections.

The veteran actress further claimed that women and their loved ones are being criminalized for getting abortions.

“Get away from banning our bodies," she continued.

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
