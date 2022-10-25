Over the long term, the U.S. stock market is one of the best ways to compound wealth. But unlike a Treasury bill or certificate of deposit, the stock market is home to intense volatility and can even post multiple down years before recovering. Those down years have historically been excellent buying opportunities, as the stock market produces an average gain of 8% per year, even when factoring in bear markets. But no one knows what the stock market will do in a given year or when it will recover.

3 HOURS AGO