ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park, IL

Man gets life in prison for murder of Machesney Park woman

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZliQs_0im7H6Uj00

ROCKFORD — A Machesney Park man was sentenced to natural life in prison Friday for the murder of a 74-year-old woman.

Shane Bouma, 42, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 to first-degree murder in connection with January 2021 strangulation death of Ellen Marsh inside the Marsh's home at the 300 block of Old Harlem Road.

According to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Bouma had been involved in a domestic disturbance with his former girlfriend when he left the scene and forced his way into Marsh’s home to hide from police.

Bouma then strangled Marsh and stole her car, cash, and jewelry.

Sheriff’s deputies eventually found Bouma and the stolen car at an apartment in the 1500 block of Seventh Street. Deputies then went to the address where the vehicle was registered and found the residence unlocked and Marsh’s body inside.

Shortly after the homicide, police described Marsh as a victim of opportunity and said Bouma had no prior connection to her.

Home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault charges against Bouma are still pending. The case is set for a status hearing on Dec. 2.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

Comments / 3

Related
WIFR

Freeport man charged in Xbox robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police served a warrant to a man already in custody Friday for robbery on September 29. Travon Tibias, 20, of Freeport is lodged at the Stephenson County jail. He was determined as a suspect after a police investigation of an attempted Xbox sale turned robbery. On...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting incident on the East side

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multi County Police Chase, Shooting Incident

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Bystander hurls full beer cans at officers making arrests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police officers found themselves the targets of a man throwing full beer cans at them early Friday morning as they were making multiple arrests, according to the Madison Police Dept. The MPD report noted the 28-year-old man “had nothing to do with the stop [that lead...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Rockford Business Has Been Burglarized

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Police Are Investigating An armed Robbery At/Near A Local Business

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Police arrest a suspect for burglary and resisting arrest

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
wglc.net

Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39

MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. ﻿ Once emergency...
MADISON, WI
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy