Wooster, OH

Area happenings: From Halloween fun to pancakes and books, here's what's going on

By Becky Meziere, The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

Dog Obedience Class , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, Smithville United Methodist Church; $85 registration fee. Class limit to eight. Register by calling 330-669-2371.

Trick or Treat After Party , 7 p.m. Thursday, St. Michael Lutheran Church in Mifflin. There will be hotdogs, Chili, treats, games, and a costume contest.

Old Uniontown Quilt Show , 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Ashland County Fairgrounds, Mozelle Hall, Admission $5 for over 12 years. Quilts, wool displays, vendors, door prizes, raffle for sewing machine, and quilt.

Halloween Tailgate Lunch , 11 a.m - 1 p.m., Friday, Ashland Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 32 W. South Street, Ashland. Lunch is by donation. Proceeds will go to the United Way of Ashland County. Lunch donations will get you a raffle ticket toward a YETI cooler, and if you come in costume, you will get a second chance to win the prize.

Heart and Ghoul , 7 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Historic Downtown Wooster, 151 N. Market St. 10k, half marathon and 1-mile Spooky Sprint. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties .

Pioneer Village Trick or Trea t, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Smithville Community Historical Society. Free hot chocolate and donuts! Free movie immediately following trick or treat, The Adventures Of Ichabod. For more information please visit the Smithville Community Historical Society Facebook page or online at sohchs.org.

Victorian House Ghost Guild & Ghost Walks , 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Victorian House Museum Millersburg. $5 per person. Follow on Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VHghostguild for updates on events and private tour information.

Fall Festival , 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Maple Grove Church of the Brethren, 960 Township Road 964, Ashland. Chili contest, euchre contest, corn hole tournament, face painting, hay ride, carnival games, food and fun.

Pancake breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Morehead Mennonite Church, County Road 329, 3 1/2 miles west of Holmesville. All you can eat. Cost is a donation, but not required.

Mohican 5K , 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Proceeds will be used to help maintain and improve the bike path connecting downtown Loudonville to Mohican State Park Campground. For more information, call the Loudonville Chamber office, 419-994-4789.

Buckeye Book Fair , 9:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Greystone Event Center, corner of Riffle Road and Friendsville Road. One hundred authors signing their books and chatting with attendees. Children's books, mystery, SF, true crime, history, cook books, and so much more.

Contra Dance, 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday , Nov. 5, Valley College Grange, 2411 Shreve Road, Wooster. Live music with Pocketful O’Gimmick. Ages 8-adult. No partner or experience necessary. Suggested donation adults $7, students $5. Mask optional. For more information call 330-347-8155 or visit www.woosterdance.com . Dances are held the first Saturdays of the month 7-9:30 p.m. October-May. (Dec. 3, Jan 7, Feb. 4, March 4, April 1, May 6)

Mansfield Toy, Collectible and Sportscard Show , 10 a.m. - 3p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, Richland County Fairgrounds.

Community Dance , 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 353 E. Pine St., College of Wooster campus. Musician Jamieson Bowman and pianist Stephanie Musselman will play at this free event. For more information, call 330-347-8155.

Wayne Rural Youth Square Dance , 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Wayne County Fairgrounds Event Center, 199 Vanover St., Wooster. Hoedown square dancing and country line dancing. Open to the public all ages welcome. Lessons promptly at 6:45 p.m. Admission $5. Refreshments are free Future dance dates: Jan. 14, Feb. 11, April 8, June 10, Wayne County Fair Dance Sept. 10, Nov. 11.

Baltic Conservation Club Fall Shoot , 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 5650 Troendly Road S.W., Stonecreek. Rain or Shine.

Bingo Luncheon , 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Connection, 1034 Country Club Drive, Wooster. Presented by the Wayne and Holmes Counties Senior Coalition.

The One Stop Christmas Shop , 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Church of the Saviour gymnasium, 480 Fry Road, Wooster. More than two dozen vendors, mix of handmade crafts, baked goods, clothing and personal care products, alongside favorite brands. Cash and carry specials available. Food truck. Free admission.

Dalton Holiday Festival, Dec. 3-4, downtown Dalton. Craft show, parade, other contests, other holiday festivities.

