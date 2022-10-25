Read full article on original website
From Sydney to Sheffield: Radley ready for a World Cup homecoming
The 24-year-old from New South Wales on picking England over Australia, the prospect of playing at Bramall Lane and a visit to the Hare and Hounds pub
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup - New Zealand 48-10 Ireland: Jahrome Hughes inspires NZ to comfortable win. New Zealand half-back Jahrome Hughes showed his class on his World Cup debut by helping his side to a 48-10 victory over Ireland at Headingley to clinch top spot in Group C. Ireland had...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Crushing New Zealand win leaves Ireland facing exit
Tries: Hughes 2, Rapana 2, Hiku 2, Mulitalo, Fisher-Harris, K Bromwich, Manu Goals: Rapana 2, Brown 2. New Zealand cruised to a 48-10 victory to leave a forlorn Ireland facing a group-stage exit from the World Cup. Ireland actually went ahead through Ed Chamberlain's penalty, but are now relying on...
Sporting News
NZR statement: Saturday's All Blacks, Black Ferns fixtures gaffe
The NZR have issued a statement admitting it neglected to take into account the women’s World Cup schedule when organising this Saturday’s All Blacks match with Japan in Tokyo. Fans have been fuming in recent days after it emerged they will be forced to choose which match they watch live this weekend – either the Black Ferns versus Wales in the RWC quarter-finals or the opening match of the All Blacks’ latest northern hemisphere tour.
ng-sportingnews.com
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Full schedule and every result from RLWC 2021
After a one-year delay, the Women's Rugby League World Cup 2021 will take place in England this November. Running concurrently with the men's and wheelchair tournaments, the women's final will be held as part of a doubleheader at Old Trafford with the men's decider. The Sporting News has all the...
BBC
Gloucester v Exeter: Australia prop Scott Sio set for Chiefs debut
Exeter's Australia prop Scott Sio will make his debut in Friday's Premiership match at Gloucester. The 31-year-old agreed to move from Super Rugby's Brumbies in August. He moved to England this month having been involved in Australia's Rugby Championship campaign. Sio is one of five changes to the Exeter side...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England have 'huge fear' of losing Australia quarter-final
Rugby World Cup quarter-final - England v Australia. Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 30 October Kick-off: 01:30 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. England have not lost since July 2019, but head coach Simon Middleton says...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Pakistan claim four wickets in six balls
Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim each claim back-to back wickets within the space of six balls against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Perth. FOLLOW LIVE: Clinical Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to 130-8 Available to UK users only.
lastwordonsports.com
Rugby Canada Finishes First in Pool B With a 29-14 Victory
Auckland, NZ – Rugby Canada finishes first in Pool B with a 29-14 victory at Waitakere Stadium in the 2021 Rugby World Cup. It was also a victory against their rivals, USA Rugby, who share rivalries in not just rugby union, but in other sports as well like ice hockey, lacrosse, and soccer.
Sporting News
Twickenham Test a chance for All Blacks and Springboks to right recent wrongs
There are two opportunities for the All Blacks and Springboks to square off at next year’s Rugby World Cup in France. Should one team top their pool and the other finish second – with Ireland and France making up the numbers – they will square off at the quarter-final stages of the tournament. If that outcome doesn’t eventuate, however, then the grand final will be the only chance the two rivals have for going hammer and tongs at the showpiece tournament.
ng-sportingnews.com
'Hopefully Adelaide gets it' - Akermanis backs South Australia to host AFL's inaugural Magic Round
South Australia has its nose in front to host the AFL's inaugural Magic Round, and Brisbane legend Jason Akermanis backs it. Sydney and Adelaide have been wrestling over the new initiative that was coined by the NRL from the English Super League. The NRL introduced the concept in 2019 and...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland v Afghanistan abandoned without a ball bowled after rain
The Men's T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Afghanistan's previous game against New Zealand was also abandoned on Wednesday because of rain at the same venue. Both sides are awarded a point, leaving...
SkySports
T20 World Cup permutations: How can England progress from Group 1 and reach the semi-finals?
England's anticipated T20 World Cup clash with Australia was abandoned due to bad weather in Melbourne, but what does that mean for their hopes of reaching the semi-finals?. Defeat for either side at the MCG would have severely dented their hopes of progressing from the Super 12s, although the no-result leaves Group 1 wide open with two full rounds of group fixtures remaining.
Australia vs England match abandoned after rain in Melbourne
England’s bid to get back on track at the T20 World Cup after their must-win match against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Melbourne.Persistent showers at the MCG had washed out Friday’s earlier game between Ireland and Afghanistan and it seemed an identical fate would befall the Ashes rivals in their probable Super 12s eliminator.While the rain abated just after a scheduled 7pm (9am UK) start time, the heavy downpours in Melbourne over the past couple of days had left the ground sodden and clear-up efforts proved to be in vain.An initial inspection was held at 7.30pm...
'Why hasn't the MCG been totally covered?': Michael Vaughan questions organisers as he leads criticism of the ICC and Melbourne Cricket Ground after England's Twenty20 washout
Michael Vaughan led the criticism of the ICC and the Melbourne Cricket Ground after England’s T20 World Cup clash with Australia fell foul of the wet weather without a ball being bowled. ‘Rainy season in Australia. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use...
Wasps suspended from Premiership and will be relegated, RFU confirms
Wasps are set for the Championship in 2023 but are £100m in debt and the RFU said: ‘The condition of any deal includes paying all creditors’
