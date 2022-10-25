ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Polls: How Do Fans Feel About a Kenley Jansen Reunion?

By Jeff J. Snider
Kenley Jansen didn't shoot down the idea of returning to the Dodgers, but an online poll shows that most L.A. fans aren't interested in having him back.

There were rumblings over the weekend that former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen might be interested in a reunion with his former team. Jansen, who spent 12 years in L.A., including 10 as their closer, went to Atlanta on a one-year deal last offseason and is now a free agent once again.

Of course, the report was mostly overblown, as all Kenley really did was not shoot down a random dude with a camera who asked if he'd be interested in coming back to Los Angeles. "Hey, we'll see" isn't exactly a declaration of intent.

But still, it got fans thinking and talking about the possibility, so our pals at Dodgers Nation polled their Twitter followers to see what Dodger fans are thinking about the idea.

The voting is still open for a few more hours, but after nearly 3,000 votes, the majority of fans simply aren't interested in seeing Jansen back in Dodger blue.

Jansen led the National League in saves in 2022, and he's just nine away from becoming just the seventh pitcher in MLB history with 400 career saves. Wherever he signs this offseason, he will be looking to be a closer. The Dodgers might not even use a closer, as they played with the "closer by committee" approach in the postseason, and if they do, they probably have two or three options in their current bullpen they like in that role more than Jansen.

So no, a Kenley reunion doesn't seem likely, no matter how polite Jansen was to the rando at the airport.

Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

