How key Oregon athletes and coaches are handling NIL at the high school level

Oregon 6A prep spotlight: Sherwood Lady Bowmen’s Ella Weathers
The Sherwood Lady Bowmen won their fourth consecutive Pacific Conference title this week. The Lady Bowmen’s streak of conference titles is an impressive accomplishment, but they’re eyeing the upcoming state tournament. Sherwood has reached the quarterfinals in each of the last three state tournaments, but that’s as far...
Oregon colleges, universities release report recommending increased higher ed funding
A new report commissioned by Oregon’s higher education leaders suggests that the state should invest more money in colleges and universities as “central players” in creating a stronger economy and to make college more accessible and affordable. The Oregon Community College Association and Oregon Council of Presidents...
Oregon high school football Week 9 scores, schedule, links: Friday Night Rewind
We’ve made it to the final week of Oregon high school football and many of the state’s teams will salute their season on Friday night. There’s still space for movement in most of the state’s league races, so stay focused on how the games go. Keep...
Oregon ranks No. 5 for pandemic reading loss, No. 8 for math, researchers say
A data analysis from education researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities confirms a bleak trend on national student test scores released this week: Oregon student learning fell sharply between 2019 and 2020, moreso than in other states. Researchers used state standardized test scores from 2019 and 2022 and data from...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
Volleyball: State tournament first round action from across Oregon
The first round of the volleyball state tournament started on Wednesday with the classifications with bigger brackets (6A, 3A and 1A) starting the action off. The biggest upset of the first round goes to Grant, who came from the No. 20 seed to upset Lakeridge on Wednesday night in five sets.
Readers respond: Limit gun magazine size
If a person in Oregon wants to shoot a deer or elk, the magazine on their rifle can contain no more than 5 cartridges. However, if a person in Oregon wants to shoot up a classroom, church, synagogue or mosque, Oregon provides no limit on the size of the assault rifle’s magazine. It’s time to stop this insanity. Let’s protect our school children and worshippers. Vote yes on Measure 114 and limit the size of the magazine. Mike Sands, Portland.
Idaho, other states drop out of effort to track concerning behaviors in high school students
As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened a mental health crisis among America’s young people, a small group of states quietly withdrew from the nation’s largest public effort to track concerning behaviors in high school students. Colorado, Florida, and Idaho will not participate in a key part of the Centers...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
traveloregon.com
Everyone Can Clam on the Oregon Coast
Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. Whether you’re a clam newbie or somebody who always...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
The Best Outdoor Adventures in Oregon
If you are traveling in Oregon and looking for an outdoor adventure, there are plenty to choose from. With such a diverse state, an outdoor adventure can mean many different things. If you are in to mountain biking, sport climbing, SUPing or just floating down river, Oregon has it. If you are in to hiking, caving, skiing, or surfing, Oregon has it.
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan
My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
opb.org
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
Oregon governor candidates: What would they do to improve academic outcomes for K-12 students?
Oregon’s next governor could bring major changes to the state’s public schools, after eight years during which Gov. Kate Brown allowed districts broad latitude on spending with little accountability as many continued to deliver mediocre results. During the pandemic, Brown allowed schools to remain closed longer than those...
northeastoregonnow.com
Youth Hunters in Oregon Can Enter Drawing for C2 Ranch Deer Hunt
Young hunters can enter a drawing for a three-day hunt on the C2 Ranch, a 10,000-acre property near Eagle Point, courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Two lucky applicants will have an opportunity to harvest a southwest Oregon blacktailed deer. Young hunters must apply by 11:59 p.m.,...
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
FiveThirtyEight
Could A Republican Really Win The Oregon Governor’s Race?
Will Oregon elect its first Republican governor in 40 years? According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, the race is a dead heat between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Third party candidate Betsy Johnson is also getting notable support and could draw votes from Kotek.
