Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Sioux City Journal
Teen charged in fatal 2020 crash in Waterloo, then deported before trial
WATERLOO — Immigration officials deported a Waterloo teen before he could be tried for charges that he killed an elderly man in an alleged drunk driving crash. Now officials are trying to return him to the United States. Robert Kenneth Chambers, 67, who was legally blind and residing at...
Savage Cedar Falls Murderer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Killing
Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should have stayed there permanently. According to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, "On Feb. 23, 1981,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Cedar Rapids on Monday night. First responders were called to the three-vehicle crash in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW at about 9:23 p.m.
cbs2iowa.com
Third person arrested for Marion burglaries and racist/anti-Semitic vandalism
A third teen has been arrested and charged for a series of burglaries and racist vandalism that happened in the early morning hours of July 21. Koda Holst, 18 of Cedar Rapids, joins Gary Jacobsen III, 19 of Cedar Rapids and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19 of Marion, who were arrested earlier in the week.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City asks court to force local bar to close at 10 p.m. daily after deadly shooting
Iowa City — The City of Iowa City is asking the Johnson County District Court to require H-Bar to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily after a deadly shooting outside the bar on 220 S. Van Buren St. Sunday. Iowa City reports it filed a nuisance abatement...
cbs2iowa.com
Two teens arrested for racist graffiti in Marion but avoid hate crime charges
Two 19-year-olds are now facing several charges for vandalism and burglary that included racist graffiti like "KKK," "I am a Nazi," and swastika symbols. Gary Jacobsen III, 19 of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19 of Marion, are each facing seven charges (list of charges below) but Marion Police say they won't be charged with a hate crime.
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque man dead after rollover crash in Jackson County
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Dubuque man has died after a rollover crash in Jackson County. Iowa State Patrol says 69-year old Michael Truesdale was driving northbound on Highway 61 approaching the intersection of Fulton Road on Wednesday. The car then went into a ditch, hitting a...
KWQC
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
cbs2iowa.com
Keota man facing new kidnapping charges
On Thursday the Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges including Kidnapping against Christopher Wulf, 39, after an investigation. Wulf was arrested on October 17th after officials say he repeatedly abused his wife. On several occasions, between October 5th and October 15th, Wulf is accused of forcing his wife into...
KCRG.com
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022. On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the...
cbs2iowa.com
Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
cbs2iowa.com
Crash on I-380 slows Friday commute at the Johnson/Linn County line
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-380 northbound during the Friday evening commute. Traffic was moving slowly in both directions near the Grant Wood Rest Stop in Cedar Rapids, at the Johnson County/Linn County line. According to an Iowa's News Now crew on scene, it appears one of...
KCRG.com
Independence man arrested on multiple charges after assault
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 23rd, 2022, Independence Police responded to the Buchanan County Health Center for a report of an assault. The victim was reportedly physically struck, restrained from leaving the area, and assaulted with a firearm. Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 27-year-old Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon....
cbs2iowa.com
Residents should be able to return home after Cedar Rapids apartment fire Friday
Cedar Rapids — Fire crews are still working to find out what caused a small apartment fire Friday afternoon. According to a press release Friday evening, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were called to the 3700 block of 12th Ave SW around 4:45 p.m. after an automatic alarm and calls to 911 alerted them to smoke in the hallway of a 2nd floor apartment building.
cbs2iowa.com
Firefighters respond to HAZMAT incident at Cedar Rapids water treatment plant
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to what it's calling a minor HAZMAT incident at the water treatment plant. According to a post on the fire department's Facebook page Friday, crews were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. for a reported HAZMAT event involving a possible chlorine leak in a water treatment area.
KCRG.com
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
KCRG.com
Iowa City hookah bar asks for help keeping area safe after fatal shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Talking about the fatal shooting right outside his business Sunday morning, co-owner of H-Bar David Sykes said, “It is a life on our conscience.”. That shooting left one man dead. All three co-owners of H-Bar said Tuesday the violence surrounding their bar weighs heavily...
KCRG.com
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross of Waterloo on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Authorities charged Ross with two Union County Warrants for FTA for Possession of Controlled Substance marijuana 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor. Ross was taken to the Union County Jail, where he was released on a $2000 cash or surety bond.
Comments / 0