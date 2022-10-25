ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Two teens arrested for racist graffiti in Marion but avoid hate crime charges

Two 19-year-olds are now facing several charges for vandalism and burglary that included racist graffiti like "KKK," "I am a Nazi," and swastika symbols. Gary Jacobsen III, 19 of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19 of Marion, are each facing seven charges (list of charges below) but Marion Police say they won't be charged with a hate crime.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dubuque man dead after rollover crash in Jackson County

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Dubuque man has died after a rollover crash in Jackson County. Iowa State Patrol says 69-year old Michael Truesdale was driving northbound on Highway 61 approaching the intersection of Fulton Road on Wednesday. The car then went into a ditch, hitting a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Jackson County crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Keota man facing new kidnapping charges

On Thursday the Washington County Attorney's Office filed more charges including Kidnapping against Christopher Wulf, 39, after an investigation. Wulf was arrested on October 17th after officials say he repeatedly abused his wife. On several occasions, between October 5th and October 15th, Wulf is accused of forcing his wife into...
KEOTA, IA
KCRG.com

Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022. On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Second man gets sentence in Iowa City shoot-out

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The second man behind a shoot-out in Iowa City last year has been sentenced. Sean Hood, 32, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The shoot-out took place on July 24, 2021 in Iowa City. Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) received...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Crash on I-380 slows Friday commute at the Johnson/Linn County line

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-380 northbound during the Friday evening commute. Traffic was moving slowly in both directions near the Grant Wood Rest Stop in Cedar Rapids, at the Johnson County/Linn County line. According to an Iowa's News Now crew on scene, it appears one of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Independence man arrested on multiple charges after assault

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 23rd, 2022, Independence Police responded to the Buchanan County Health Center for a report of an assault. The victim was reportedly physically struck, restrained from leaving the area, and assaulted with a firearm. Following an investigation, police identified and arrested 27-year-old Nethaniah Lindsey Gordon....
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Residents should be able to return home after Cedar Rapids apartment fire Friday

Cedar Rapids — Fire crews are still working to find out what caused a small apartment fire Friday afternoon. According to a press release Friday evening, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were called to the 3700 block of 12th Ave SW around 4:45 p.m. after an automatic alarm and calls to 911 alerted them to smoke in the hallway of a 2nd floor apartment building.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Firefighters respond to HAZMAT incident at Cedar Rapids water treatment plant

Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to what it's calling a minor HAZMAT incident at the water treatment plant. According to a post on the fire department's Facebook page Friday, crews were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. for a reported HAZMAT event involving a possible chlorine leak in a water treatment area.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo Man arrested on numerous Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 45-year-old Antonio Derone Ross of Waterloo on Friday on multiple drug-related charges. Authorities charged Ross with two Union County Warrants for FTA for Possession of Controlled Substance marijuana 3rd Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor. Ross was taken to the Union County Jail, where he was released on a $2000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy