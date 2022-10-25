ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

whcuradio.com

Cortland County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying larceny suspect

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Cortland County seek help identifying a suspect in a larceny. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a wallet. Officials say it happened last Friday at the Cortlandville Walmart. If you recognize the man pictured below or have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office adding eight positions

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In 2023, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will have eight new positions. Sheriff Derek Osborne went in-depth about the new positions Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. Sheriff Osborne says mental health will receive special attention. Other positions coming in the new year include...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities investigating homicide in the City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Police investigate stabbing in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning stabbing in Ithaca. Police say the attack happened around 1:15 AM near the Tompkins County Public Library. There are no details on the severity of the injuries. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before 5 AM advising drivers and...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend

According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
KIRKWOOD, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr

Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Joly hopes to soften residency requirements to help IPD diversity

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Acting Police Chief aims to make the department more diverse. Acting Chief John Joly says diversity can be promoted through hiring. He says softening the residency requirements is one way to help. Joly is one of three finalists for the permanent chief position....
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
BIG FLATS, NY

