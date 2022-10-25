Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Cortland County seek help identifying a suspect in a larceny. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a wallet. Officials say it happened last Friday at the Cortlandville Walmart. If you recognize the man pictured below or have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599.
Sheriff’s looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole a wallet at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office adding eight positions
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In 2023, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will have eight new positions. Sheriff Derek Osborne went in-depth about the new positions Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. Sheriff Osborne says mental health will receive special attention. Other positions coming in the new year include...
Woman sentenced for attempting to kill man in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Bradford County will spend up to 7 years behind bars for trying to kill a man with her car. Officials say 29-year-old Jennifer Craig, of Sayre, rammed a 41-year-old man with her car during a fight in Litchfield Township in 2021. Craig...
Police still on scene investigating early morning stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y.—Officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to a stabbing at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, near the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Library and Cayuga Street Parking Garage, according to a SIREN alert sent early this morning. Police are still on the...
NewsChannel 36
Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies Graduate From Alfred State Police Academy
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies were honored Wednesday as graduates of the Alfred State Police Academy. According to the county sheriff's office, Cameron Dye and Cody Henry graduated on October 21st at a ceremony at the Main Place in Hornell. Deputy Dye received recognition for demonstrating...
whcuradio.com
Authorities investigating homicide in the City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
whcuradio.com
Cortland woman facing charges after early morning search warrant served
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An early morning drug raid in the City of Cortland. The Cortland County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. today. Authorities located an assault rifle, a small amount of fentanyl and meth, tramadol and alprazolam pills, packaging material, and scales. Wendy Caswell, 40, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, two counts of felony gun possession, and 6 related class A misdemeanors.
Broome County woman wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a woman on an outstanding warrant and asking residents of Broome County for assistance.
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
whcuradio.com
Police investigate stabbing in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities are investigating an early morning stabbing in Ithaca. Police say the attack happened around 1:15 AM near the Tompkins County Public Library. There are no details on the severity of the injuries. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before 5 AM advising drivers and...
Town of Chenango man who stabbed teen appears in court
The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seek Information After One Shot in Kirkwood Over Weekend
According to New York State Police, one person was shot early Saturday morning in the town of Kirkwood and police are now investigating. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday, October 22nd at Madam Oars on Upper Court Street. Police did not say what condition the victim...
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Kenton C. Burr
Kenton C. Burr is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Burr is wanted for grand larceny and and forgery. Burr is 47 years old. Burr has brown hair and eyes. Burr is 5’9″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. The last known address for Burr is 5938...
Search warrant at hotel results in drug arrest in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force reports that a search warrant executed at a hotel in Johnson City resulted in an arrest for drugs.
whcuradio.com
Joly hopes to soften residency requirements to help IPD diversity
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Acting Police Chief aims to make the department more diverse. Acting Chief John Joly says diversity can be promoted through hiring. He says softening the residency requirements is one way to help. Joly is one of three finalists for the permanent chief position....
Wrong-way parkway driver charged with homicide
The man who killed Alfred and Paula Latessa in August on the Vestal Parkway will go to trial.
NewsChannel 36
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
