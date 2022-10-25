ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.

ITHACA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO