Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Putin's Nuclear Missile Test Was Practice for Attacking U.S.: State TV
After Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw drills with his strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, Russian state television suggested that they were preparation for a nuclear attack on the U.S. In a video translated to English and shared on Twitter on Thursday by journalist Julia Davis of The Daily Beast, Russian...
Ukraine "concerned" about U.S. Republican threats to cut aid, FM says
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Axios he is concerned about recent threats by senior U.S. Republican lawmakers to cut aid to Ukraine if they win control of the House in next month's U.S. midterm elections. Why it matters: Any U.S. cuts to Ukraine aid would deal a significant blow...
Putin: "It doesn't make sense" to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that he would conduct a nuclear strike in Ukraine, saying Thursday that "it doesn't make sense for us to do it. Driving the news: Putin has deployed veiled nuclear threats several times in the past few months. His remarks come just a day after Putin oversaw the start of annual drills of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.
Local native's book goes deep on Trump impeachments
Local native Karoun Demirjian of the Washington Post has a new book detailing the two impeachments of former President Trump and the blunders that doomed the efforts to remove him from office. Details: "Unchecked: The untold story behind Congress's botched impeachment of Donald Trump" was co-written with Politico's Rachael Bade...
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Kari Lake Tells Notorious Liar Kayleigh McEnany She ‘Took A Page Out Of Your Playbook’
The GOP nominee for Arizona governor thanked the Trump White House press secretary for "showing us the way."
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
Democrats grasp for third rail
In a Hail Mary bid to dent Republican credibility on the economy, Democrats are escalating attacks related to Social Security and Medicare in a final midterm stretch dominated by signs of a growing red wave. Why it matters: The strategic shift comes after Democrats spent the better part of the...
Local, nation's top political leaders respond to violent attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband
Investigators said the suspected attacker's motive is still being determined, but the President and some legislators believe it could be another act of political violence.
First look: Dem ad targets "extreme" GOP candidate Joe Kent
A super PAC affiliated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is making a rare play for a Republican-held Trump district in Washington with an ad that targets GOP candidate Joe Kent as "too extreme" for the seat. Why it matters: The ad buy highlights how Democrats are still working to...
Jan. 6 committee members' cash surge
Of the seven members of the Jan. 6 select committee who ran for reelection this cycle, five already raised more money as of Sept. 30 than they did in the last cycle — in some cases by staggering margins. Why it matters: The data highlights what will likely be...
Russia launches annual nuclear drills amid "dirty bomb" fears
Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw the start of annual drills of Russia's strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, which involved the use of nuclear submarines, ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. Why it matters: The routine exercises come amid heightened fears concerning Russia's claims that Ukraine plans to detonate a "dirty bomb"...
Liz Cheney endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan House race
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed incumbent Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in the race to represent the state's 7th District, the Detroit Free Press reports. Why it matters: It's the Wyoming representative's first formal endorsement of a Democrat, though she has expressed some support for Democratic candidates who are facing Republicans that deny the results of the 2020 election.
White House under pressure on rail agreement
More than 300 trade organizations, increasingly anxious about the possibility of a rail worker strike, urged the White House in a letter Thursday to push harder to avert that disaster. What they're saying: "We can’t overstate how vital it is for retail supply chains, consumers, and the economy — particularly...
A second woman alleges Herschel Walker paid for her abortion
A second woman has alleged that Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, paid for her abortion. The big picture: Walker has taken a strong anti-abortion stance in the hotly contested Senate race during this year's midterm election cycle, and has denied both allegations against him. Driving the...
Israel and Lebanon to sign historic U.S.-mediated maritime deal on Thursday
Israel and Lebanon will sign the historic U.S.-mediated maritime border agreement on Thursday. Why it matters: It will end more than a decade of U.S. diplomatic efforts with several rounds of direct and indirect talks between Israel and Lebanon. The dispute was over a potentially gas-rich, 330-square-mile area of the...
