Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
"I don't feel like it's a very healthy thing for me to be here," the man told the judge before he was excused.
A second woman alleges Herschel Walker paid for her abortion
A second woman has alleged that Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, paid for her abortion. The big picture: Walker has taken a strong anti-abortion stance in the hotly contested Senate race during this year's midterm election cycle, and has denied both allegations against him. Driving the...
Kagan temporarily blocks subpoena for Arizona GOP leader's phone records
Justice Elena Kagan granted a temporary stay Wednesday to Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward, who asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena seeking her phone records in relation to a Jan. 6 select committee investigation. Driving the news: In an emergency application Wednesday, Ward asked the justice to...
Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift
Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband prompts Republicans, including many who defied the 2020 election results after Capitol rioters hunted her on Jan. 6, to denounce political violence
Police said the Friday attacker shouted "Where's Nancy?" in an eerie call-back to threats made by several rioters during the January 6 insurrection.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Decides on the 2024 Presidential Election
He is as comfortable on television as on social networks and sports venues. Mark Cuban, 64, is the billionaire next door. The one who can be friends with the haves and the have-nots. His energy is contagious. He is respected by both Democrats and Republicans. To this almost ideal pedigree,...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration
Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
First look: Dem ad targets "extreme" GOP candidate Joe Kent
A super PAC affiliated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is making a rare play for a Republican-held Trump district in Washington with an ad that targets GOP candidate Joe Kent as "too extreme" for the seat. Why it matters: The ad buy highlights how Democrats are still working to...
Local native's book goes deep on Trump impeachments
Local native Karoun Demirjian of the Washington Post has a new book detailing the two impeachments of former President Trump and the blunders that doomed the efforts to remove him from office. Details: "Unchecked: The untold story behind Congress's botched impeachment of Donald Trump" was co-written with Politico's Rachael Bade...
Israeli President Herzog meets Biden at the White House
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met President Biden at the White House on Wednesday. Why it matters: The meeting comes less than a week before the Israeli elections. The Biden administration has expressed concerns that if opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu wins the elections and forms a right-wing government, it will include Jewish supremacist politicians.
Jan. 6 committee members' cash surge
Of the seven members of the Jan. 6 select committee who ran for reelection this cycle, five already raised more money as of Sept. 30 than they did in the last cycle — in some cases by staggering margins. Why it matters: The data highlights what will likely be...
Liz Cheney endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan House race
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed incumbent Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in the race to represent the state's 7th District, the Detroit Free Press reports. Why it matters: It's the Wyoming representative's first formal endorsement of a Democrat, though she has expressed some support for Democratic candidates who are facing Republicans that deny the results of the 2020 election.
First look: Obama cuts ad for Pennsylvania Democrats
Former President Barack Obama cut an ad for Democrats in Pennsylvania ahead of his plans to barnstorm the key battleground state with President Biden in the days before the midterm elections, Axios has learned. Driving the news: In the ad, the former president cites two key issues that Democrats have...
Some felons who are allowed to vote are staying away from the polls because they're afraid of being arrested, Florida lawmaker says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in August announced the arrest of 20 formerly incarcerated people for voter fraud that some said they committed unknowingly.
Ukraine "concerned" about U.S. Republican threats to cut aid, FM says
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Axios he is concerned about recent threats by senior U.S. Republican lawmakers to cut aid to Ukraine if they win control of the House in next month's U.S. midterm elections. Why it matters: Any U.S. cuts to Ukraine aid would deal a significant blow...
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty after Rep. Swalwell death threats
A Pennsylvania man pled guilty Friday to making threats to kill a member of Congress, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said. Driving the news: Joshua Hall, 22, was accused of making a series of calls from New York to the California office of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and making threats to kill the congressman to at least three different staffers.
