Georgia State

Axios

A second woman alleges Herschel Walker paid for her abortion

A second woman has alleged that Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, paid for her abortion. The big picture: Walker has taken a strong anti-abortion stance in the hotly contested Senate race during this year's midterm election cycle, and has denied both allegations against him. Driving the...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

Axios

Scoop: John Kerry preparing to leave Biden administration

Special climate envoy John Kerry is actively considering leaving the Biden administration after next month's COP27 summit, soliciting advice from friends and colleagues on how to stay involved in climate efforts from the private sector, according to people familiar with the matter. Why it matters: President Biden has relied on...
Axios

First look: Dem ad targets "extreme" GOP candidate Joe Kent

A super PAC affiliated with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is making a rare play for a Republican-held Trump district in Washington with an ad that targets GOP candidate Joe Kent as "too extreme" for the seat. Why it matters: The ad buy highlights how Democrats are still working to...
OHIO STATE
Axios Boston

Local native's book goes deep on Trump impeachments

Local native Karoun Demirjian of the Washington Post has a new book detailing the two impeachments of former President Trump and the blunders that doomed the efforts to remove him from office. Details: "Unchecked: The untold story behind Congress's botched impeachment of Donald Trump" was co-written with Politico's Rachael Bade...
LEXINGTON, KY
Axios

Israeli President Herzog meets Biden at the White House

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met President Biden at the White House on Wednesday. Why it matters: The meeting comes less than a week before the Israeli elections. The Biden administration has expressed concerns that if opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu wins the elections and forms a right-wing government, it will include Jewish supremacist politicians.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Jan. 6 committee members' cash surge

Of the seven members of the Jan. 6 select committee who ran for reelection this cycle, five already raised more money as of Sept. 30 than they did in the last cycle — in some cases by staggering margins. Why it matters: The data highlights what will likely be...
Axios

Liz Cheney endorses Democrat Elissa Slotkin in Michigan House race

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed incumbent Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) in the race to represent the state's 7th District, the Detroit Free Press reports. Why it matters: It's the Wyoming representative's first formal endorsement of a Democrat, though she has expressed some support for Democratic candidates who are facing Republicans that deny the results of the 2020 election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

First look: Obama cuts ad for Pennsylvania Democrats

Former President Barack Obama cut an ad for Democrats in Pennsylvania ahead of his plans to barnstorm the key battleground state with President Biden in the days before the midterm elections, Axios has learned. Driving the news: In the ad, the former president cites two key issues that Democrats have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Ukraine "concerned" about U.S. Republican threats to cut aid, FM says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Axios he is concerned about recent threats by senior U.S. Republican lawmakers to cut aid to Ukraine if they win control of the House in next month's U.S. midterm elections. Why it matters: Any U.S. cuts to Ukraine aid would deal a significant blow...
Axios

Pennsylvania man pleads guilty after Rep. Swalwell death threats

A Pennsylvania man pled guilty Friday to making threats to kill a member of Congress, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said. Driving the news: Joshua Hall, 22, was accused of making a series of calls from New York to the California office of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and making threats to kill the congressman to at least three different staffers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
