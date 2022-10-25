Read full article on original website
Classless Spartans Jump Michigan Player In Tunnel
Several Michigan State players can be seen hitting, punching, shoving and jumping a Michigan player after the game in the tunnel.
Mathurin helps Pacers top Nets 125-116
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 26 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-116 on Saturday night
KTNV 13 Action News
Houston Astros beat Philadelphia Phillies 5 -2
The Houston Astros have defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 5 – 2 on Saturday night. The team took to Twitter to celebrate their big win saying, “That’s more like it.”
