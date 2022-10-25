ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

Man crashes into Columbia store, takes alcohol and tobacco: police

By Biancca Ball
COLUMBIA, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Columbia police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for sealing alcohol and tobacco from a store early Tuesday morning.

Police said the man was seen entering the Shell station parking lot when he crashed his car through the front doors of the store. Police said the man then proceeded to loot the store of alcohol and tobacco products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztAWo_0im7DWXe00
Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8225 or Columbia PD E-911 Dispatch at 601-736-8204. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867) or go to P3Tips.com online.

